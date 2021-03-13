Gender equality jewels from Google, OneUnited Bank, and Cisco Executives





To commemorate Women’s History Month, I had the opportunity to speak with three great leaders: OneBank United, Cisco and Google. The following are covered in this interview:

Teri Williams is President and Chief Operating Officer of One United Bank, responsible for the bank’s strategic initiatives and the implementation of its day-to-day operations. Under her leadership, OneUnited Bank merged the local names and product offerings of four banks to create a strong national brand backed by innovative products and services, the largest black-owned bank in the United States. became. She enhances the women around us, trusts your instincts, and emphasizes the power of women she respects.

Maria Martinez, Cisco’s EVP and Chief Operating Officer, is responsible for operating and transforming the enterprise and building valuable experiences for its customers, partners and employees. She applies her love for transformational leadership not only to her work, but also to bridging inequality gaps, protecting the well-being of her team (and herself), and driving skepticism.

Nina Harding, Global Chief of Google Cloud Partner Programs & Strategy, has transformed a company’s approach to partnerships, benefits, and how Google and its ecosystem grow globally. She tells us the importance of being part of the solution every day, having the courage to fail, and so on.

(LR): Teri Williams, Maria Martinez, Nina Harding

What these remarkable women have to say about gender equality, the advice they give to their young self, making room for health during COVID, and other legendary pioneers that inspire them. Read more about the person.

Salesforce: How do you promote gender equality in the workplace? What are some of the factors you believe to be important on this path to gender equality, from people’s leaders to policy to becoming an ally?

Teri Williams: The first factor is the recognition that gender equality in the workplace does not currently exist and that we all need to make changes to move the organization forward. Second, we need to identify opportunities to hire and promote more women who have been historically overlooked. These wonderful women already exist in our organization. Look around! We appreciate their brilliance and diligence and need to enhance them.

Maria Martinez: Cisco’s mission is to bring an inclusive future to everyone. In short, we are responsible for closing the gap between inequality and exclusion globally. I am particularly passionate about building a workforce that reflects the world in which we live and creating opportunities for the next generation of leaders. All that is to do now to influence what comes next. As the Chinese saying goes, the best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.

Nina Harding: My best advice in promoting gender equality is to actively participate in solutions every day, in every way, professionally, socially and with family. The way we engage with others, model equality, accept or coordinate their actions, and define responsibilities sets the tones and paths that produce experience. At Google, we are an executive sponsor of Women @ Google Cloud Employee Resource Group. It explores topics ranging from negotiations to diversity initiatives, mentoring and sponsorship programs, and focuses on making a difference from a grassroots perspective.

Salesforce: What would you say if you started her career journey today and were talking to a young self?

Teri: You were right to follow your passion and recognize the importance of corporate culture before the term was coined. After graduating from business school, American Express was a very creative financial services company, so I got a job. Another offer of mine was a stuffy investment bank that paid more. It was a tough decision at the time because it broke! However, he contributed to today’s success by leveraging creativity and other lessons learned at Amex, such as the #BankBlack movement. So my advice is: Don’t doubt your instincts!

Maria: Don’t let anyone tell you what you can and cannot do. Surrounded by people you can learn and hear, always be your own best champion. Your career path isn’t straight, but don’t worry about the abundance in those detours. Don’t be afraid to fail. Don’t follow your heart and just be afraid to survive the legacy you want to preserve.

Nina: Take more risks. Have the courage. Don’t be afraid to fail. We have all heard the saying, “Fall fast, fall often, but get up faster.” I have learned more from success than ever from failures, challenges, failures, and courageous leap in my career. The art is to understand what you learn from all interactions, to understand the lessons learned, and to push yourself to the next discomfort zone. Not everyone is good at everything. Knowing your strengths and weaknesses is paramount to success, and knowing when to rely on the excellence of others is at the heart of true collaboration.

Salesforce: Tell us a bit about how you used COVID to stay healthy and balanced during this time.

Teri: Before COVID, we always made sure to encourage and support children, parents, and even employees who need to take care of their pets. There are no more gifts than family. It’s a disgust for me to ask someone to work beyond the needs of my family. COVID has demanded more flexibility from us.

Maria: My family and I started a virtual wine and cheese gathering every Saturday. We expect to maintain it forever after COVID. I also use this time to take in new hobbies (playing the piano), regain my meditation practice, and firmly support me. Cisco also offers flexible weekday work, virtual health and wellness classes, regular employee check-in, and family-friendly sessions to help you get to know your colleagues in a meaningful way. The silver lining of this is that we see each other as our real self, and we no longer have to branch into our own work and home versions.

Nina: I recommend taking business days to schedule for family time as people work for them and their families. Otherwise, another email or meeting will always be present and the separation between home and work will be lost. Also ask people how they are doing. We move from one video conference to the next and forget about the power of friendship and connective tissue. If you care, show what you are doing, ask people how they are doing, and really listen to what they have to say.

Salesforce: From your point of view, who is the pioneer of legendary gender equality and why?

Maria: I love tennis, so what stands out to me is the legendary Billie Jean King. She has never avoided a challenge with the confidence and determination to overcome skepticism and stereotypes. In a famous men’s and women’s battle match, she said famously, I welcome responsibility and pressure, the mantra I’m also trying to live. In addition, she took an individual sport and used it as a platform for many, smashing barriers inside and outside the court and confronting inequality of all kinds.

Nina: Claire Davis Parker, who was also my grandmother lovingly. She was the first female lawyer to attend a law school in Colorado and pass the bar exam. She challenged the status quo of validity with wisdom and intelligence. When great artists like Marion Anderson and top athletes like Artea Gibson came to Denver and weren’t honored for their race, my grandmother gave a party or referral to honor them at home. I hosted it. She believed in equality, pushed the boundaries and promised to do the right thing even when it wasn’t popular.

Teri: Harriet Tubman and Maggie Lena Walker, the bank’s first black female founder and president, are respected because they were driven by their mission and did not interfere with stereotypes. Looking back on the future, I learned that pioneers look easier. At the time, they knew they were being asked, ridiculed, and bullied during their journey, but they continued to grow. Despite systematic racism and gender barriers, I admire their immobility. In other words Maya Angelou, we still stand up!

Still, surely we will rise. While there are many advances to be made, Women’s History Month gives us a dedicated opportunity to celebrate women’s successes, contributions and journeys everywhere. Nina, Maria and Teri remind us that we are all responsible for promoting gender equality. They also exemplify the amazing ways we can burn when we commit ourselves to the fear of failure, trust our instincts, and foster relationships with those around us.

Salesforce is committed to promoting gender equality in the workplace and society. Click here for a summary of Trailblazing Women, the biennial Gender Equality Summit. We spoke with exciting writers, business leaders and activists here. If you are interested in a career in Salesforce, please visit the Career page.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos