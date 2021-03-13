Tesla uses customers to test AV technology on public roads: NTSB





Tesla model S car equipped with autopilot

David Paule Maurice | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Federal agencies are demanding stricter requirements for testing autonomous driving, and the proposed changes could eventually force Tesla to change the way it deploys features to its customers.

The National Transportation Safety Board is calling for stronger federal requirements for the design and use of autonomous driving systems on public roads. In an unreported letter to its sister agency, the National Transportation Safety Board, dated last month, NTSB chief Robert Samwalt named Tesla 16 times for a drastic change. It was.

“Tesla recently released a beta version of its Level 2 autopilot system, which is described as having fully autonomous driving capabilities. With the release of the system, Tesla is highly automated AV technology on public roads. We are testing, but our monitoring and reporting requirements are limited, “Sumwalt wrote. .. “NHTSA’s hands-off approach to AV test monitoring poses a potential risk to drivers and other road users.”

Both NTSB and NHTSA are US government vehicle safety monitoring agencies, but their roles are different.

NTSB is investigating the accident and involved an autopilot in Mountain View, California in March 2018, causing damage such as the fatal Tesla crash in Delray Beach, Florida in March 2019. Identify the root cause. ..

It is the responsibility of our sister agency, NHTSA, to mandate the recall of vehicles, systems or parts that are defective or deemed unsafe to use. It also establishes vehicle safety and design standards and reporting requirements, including fuel economy standards, within NHTSA. ..

Federal crackdowns could impede Tesla’s ability to test fully autonomous driving systems as it is today, using customers and public roads as test pilots and test sites.

In the past, NHTSA has hesitated to regulate self-driving systems from Tesla, GM, Volvo, and Amazon’s Zoox, Alphabet’s Waymo, and a horde of other car makers and high-tech companies, including many start-ups. I did.

James Owens, deputy manager of the agency, said he didn’t want to “stimulate innovation” with premature regulation. Instead, the agency left the task primarily to the state.

Tesla’s autonomous driving contradiction

Today, Tesla sells its premium software package for $ 10,000 and sells it as “Full Self Driving” (or FSD). The company said it plans to make FSD available on a subscription basis soon for those who want FSD but don’t want to pay upfront fees.

Tesla not only provides selected customers with early access to the beta version of FSD, but also effectively turns them into software testers. CEO Elon Musk recently encouraged FSD customers to sign up for beta access.

In addition to the FSD, Tesla’s vehicles include a standard set of self-driving features called the autopilot.

Despite the name suggesting to some drivers that Tesla’s electric cars can be operated hands-free, the company warns in its owner’s manual that autopilots and FSDs need active supervision.

Musk has repeatedly touted Autopilot and FSD in Twitter and media interviews, but with regulatory interactions and Tesla’s fine print of financial statements, the company’s legal team has made these systems more modest and accurate. Mentioned in tone.

At the company’s Autonomy Day presentation on April 22, 2019, the CEO promised that Tesla’s self-driving technology would be very good. Tesla plans to build a car without steering wheels or pedals within two years. At the same event, he talked about a custom chip designed to enable self-driving features.

On May 2, 2019, Musk said he was confident in investors in a call for funding and that autonomous driving would turn his electric vehicle business into a company with a market capitalization of $ 500 billion. A few days later, Tesla closed its $ 2.7 billion oversubscribed stock and convertible bond offering. At that time, it had a market capitalization of less than $ 50 billion. It’s now over $ 600 billion.

This year, Musk said in a February 11th episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, “The autopilot is good enough that I don’t think I need to drive most of the time unless I really want to.” Told.

Still, in stark contrast to Mask’s promise, Tesla simply calls the autopilot and fully autonomous driving options “advanced driver assistance systems,” according to the company’s latest financial report. Also, in a conversation with the California Department of Motor Vehicles last year, Tesla classified fully autonomous driving options as “Level 2” only.

“Level 2” refers to a vehicle that has some automated features but requires the driver to pay attention and hold the steering wheel. The highest level, Level 5, is a fully autonomous vehicle that does not require driver intervention.

DMV communications were first acquired by the Think Computer Foundation and published by Plainsite. This is an online database of public records and court documents that are otherwise difficult to access.

CNBC sought comment from Tesla and its legal counsel, Al Prescott, but did not respond immediately.

Clear rules can help the industry

Samwalt’s NHTSA request seems simple. He requires automakers to include a collision avoidance system in every vehicle, and the NTSB investigates multiple Tesla autopilot incidents to provide a robust driver monitoring system and ensure that drivers do not. I asked for additional protection. Use the autonomous driving system beyond safe conditions and areas.

Unique to Tesla, he examines Tesla vehicles with autopilots to see if they are capable of limiting system operation, predictability of driver misuse, and operating the vehicle outside of the intended ODD. Recommended to judge. [operational design domain] “So far, NHTSA has not shown that it is effective and timely ready to address potential AV safety-related flaws,” he added.

Samwalt also wants NHTSA to make safety reporting to the federal government more specific and mandatory. Self-driving car developers can now voluntarily provide data, but do not need to report it.

Despite Samwalt’s criticism of the current process, NHTSA works with states and local governments to work with his agency to reach the right balance of new vehicle technology rules and regulations. I praised what I did.

Taylor Ogan, CEO of Snow Bull Capital, said clear rules from a central office could help the self-driving car industry across the United States. He said federal regulations, even strict, could coordinate state and local governments and reduce the patchwork of individual regulations on self-driving cars in each region.

Ogan is a longtime owner of Tesla and a supporter of Tesla and electric vehicles. His company, Snow Bull, is a historically long Tesla hedge fund that keeps stock short.

He personally drives a 2020 Model Y Performance Tesla with a fully autonomous driving option. It’s his fourth Tesla. Investors said Tesla believes it is the best Level 2 system on the market in the United States today, based on the personal use of the vehicle.

But Organ said, “I don’t know why people think these act as robot axes because my car can’t navigate the parking lot autonomously. Tesla achieves level 3 or level 4 autonomy. You can’t, that is, you don’t have a robot axis. With your current hardware, anytime soon. “

In his view, competitors already outperform Tesla in autonomous driving in China. In China, the company faces competition from a joint venture between BYD and Didi Chuxing, which develops the ride-haling “Robotaxi” called Nio, Xpeng, and D1.

The complete letter from the NTSB to the NHTSA is:

Correction: Earlier versions of this article incorrectly stated that the NTSB was part of the US Department of Transportation. It became independent from DOT in 1974.

