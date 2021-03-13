The best mod Audi found on Instagram





Almost all vehicles within Audi’s range are proficient in customization, but there are some that can help with natural modifications.

German car maker Audihas has repeatedly proved that their cars make some of the best bases of modified builds, especially on the S and RS model lines. They are quite popular to build in Europe, but in the United States they are seen as a left-wing option over BMW, for example. That’s okay, though, because that means that US Audi mods get a rare car as well as a very fast one.

Many car fans love wagons, so it's no wonder that the range of fast branded wagons gets a lot of love. Naturally, sports and supercars are also solid favorites. There are some strange but great options. Stock Audi is great, but these builds prove that the modified ones are even better.

8 RS6 ABT

The famous Audi tuner ABT has spelled on almost every Audi model produced, but the RS6 must be one of their best looking projects. This build is a top-notch example, with a sporty, almost sleeping look.

The matte black wrap hides the fact that the RS6 is considerably more powerful than the stock, even if it’s fast enough in the first place. As a bonus, it’s big enough to carry family and cargo. It can be transported much faster than most other wagons. Much, much faster.

7 Super Clean RS7

The RS7 is already a great car, even without modification. So, to respect it, this owner decided to keep things simple. This is one of Signature’s cleanest builds, meaning it’s a sports air suspension and forged wheels.

Work is also done to protect the appearance of the stock, such as a clear ceramic coating to prevent stone chipping. After all, it doesn’t make sense to have a show-ready car if it’s covered with dents and scratches.

6 Swedish S6

This S6 is an improved German-made performance wagon based in Sweden. All these words sound like a great car recipe together, and it certainly doesn’t disappoint. The S6 has a stealth look that includes yellowish headlights for better visibility in the snow.

The car owner is a certified Audi nut as he also owns the yellow modified RS4. Both it and this S6 sports rim from the Swedish manufacturer OCLBrrssons. Judging from this set of cars, they deserve more international recognition than they get.

5 stance RS4

This shows that the build stands out when featured in StanceNation, one of the largest and most respected stance media. This RS4 has been honored, and it’s pretty clear to see why.

From retro side graphics to dark red panel colors, there are many details that make this car unique. The owner’s Instagram doesn’t seem to tell you what changes have been made internally, but it’s not an exaggeration to say that it’s unlikely that you’ll have any internal problems.

4 Liberty Walk S5

The Japanese tuner, the Liberty Walk, is known worldwide for its stretched and lowered cars. Although their cars are quite controversial, there are still some models that are more objectively suitable for LB kits than others. The Audi S5 is unusual, but it actually works.

The car comes from California and sits on a set of rims by local favorite LD97 Forged. The yellowish headlights of the car look good, but the yellowish color was originally created for visibility in the snow. Unless this car makes a very long road trip, it is unlikely that it will snow soon.

3 Adjusted R8

The R8 is a formidable factory-shipped supercar with a 611 hp engine and highly effective aero that allows you to compete with best-in-class supercars. One owner decided that it was still not fast enough and set out to convert the R8 into a true monster.

After a few trips to a professional car mod shop, this R8 now makes 1200 wheel horsepower, which translates to approximately 1440 crank horsepower. This is about 2.5 times the factory output. In addition to the engine mod, this car has a variety of visual mods and is also one of the nice looking R8s.

2 Lightly Modded RS3

As this RS3 shows, not every build needs to sport a crazy body kit or sit 0.5 inches off the ground. The RS3 is a great looking car in the first place, so the owner decided to add a unique flavor to the car’s appearance rather than transforming it.

That means a bright blue wrap, and the matching blue “Quattro” detail is a great addition. The Audi Sport logo has been placed on the windshield to complete the aftermarket rim set.

1 Supercar Killer TT RS

Some car enthusiasts think the TT is just a poor R8, but this crazy RS build proves that with a few changes you can make the TT a real supercar killer. The build is from Scotland. In short, it needs to be not only very powerful, but also able to handle unwieldy wet conditions.

The engine is still a stock unit, but it has been significantly modified to produce over 700 horsepower. That is, 1/4 mph of 9.6 seconds, and it takes only 4.6 seconds to reach 100 km / h to 200 km / h (62 mph to 124 mph). This is one of the very fast TTs.

