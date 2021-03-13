Google welcomes third-party developers Tiles to Wear OS





Bloomberg

Bitcoin hoarding fuels one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency fate

(Bloomberg)-Tesla Inc. From Square Inc. The latest corporate strategy for businesses to: Shift some of your cash reserves to cryptocurrencies as digital assets become mainstream. Still, MicroStrategy Inc. Few have gone to. Eight months later, its first investment, the software company, holds Bitcoin worth more than $ 5 billion. MicroStrategy’s share surged almost 600% from mid-July, boosting the wealth of billionaire founder Michael Saylor until the 2000 accounting scandal. According to the CEO Bloomberg Billionaires Index, executives are currently worth $ 3 billion and are among the wealthiest crypto holders in the world. This list is not definitive as some property cannot be identified or verified. I found that there was a cash flow problem. There were too many. Based in Tysons, Virginia, the company had $ 550 million in cash after cutting ads and arranging 400 jobs that didn’t fit its homework. The 56-year-old Sailor turned his attention to Bitcoin, but people are still uncertain: are we crazy or are we crazy? Sailor said. The only way to gain economic security is to invest in rare assets that will not be devalued by the expansion of the currency. Mark Lichtenfeld, chief income strategist at the Oxford Club, has decided that Bitcoin should be considered a financial reserve asset. A financial research company that does not invest in MicroStrategy. Putting money in a bank doesn’t increase or decrease its value by 10% a day. Sailor has previously clashed with investors. In 2000, shareholders filed a class action lawsuit against MicroStrategy, claiming that they misunderstood investors in the company’s earnings by recording earnings prematurely to boost profits. With $ 7 billion in wealth, he lost almost everything in a few weeks after a 95% stake decline. According to Sailor, he and his fellow executives paid the Securities and Exchange Commission $ 11 million (including a $ 1 million fine) in December 2000 without approving or denying the allegations. It was. Steady Revenue Saylor continues to operate its analytical software business, founded in 1989, and has overseen approximately $ 500 million in annual revenue over the last decade. Sales have fallen in the last few years. Bitcoin prices have skyrocketed in recent months, surpassing a record $ 58,000 last month as large investors gathered and their asset classes matured. He also said he has invested his money in digital assets and has accumulated over $ 1 billion in personal holdings. Going back 10 years, how many people have agreed to own the world on Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon? He said. Who was the last person to accept this? Founding senior member. Increasing Debt Saylors’ desire to get Bitcoin didn’t stop even after the company first bought it. When most of MicroStrategy’s cash reserves were exhausted, Sailor raised $ 650 million in corporate bonds and used them to buy more. In February, the company raised another $ 1.05 billion in Bitcoin bond offerings and announced more purchases on March 5. On Friday, Sailor tweeted that MicroStrategy bought 262 additional Bitcoins for $ 15 million in cash, for a total of about 91,326. The company’s stock fell 2.5% in New York to $ 784. Read more: MicroStrategy CEO considers raising more debt to buy Bitcoin This move has made MicroStrategy a dual-purpose company for software makers and Bitcoin investors. .. The company remains transparent about this change in regulatory disclosure, but adjusting two different goals is not something investors are accustomed to. If you are a hedge fund and want to make such an intensive bet, you have the right to do so. However, as a software company that makes this kind of bet, it is completely irresponsible. Important Point Saylor said the company has always been open to investors. As MicroStrategy increased its Bitcoin holdings, it held a Dutch auction to give shareholders time to sell their shares. Everyone had enough time to digest the news and decide whether to turn it on or off. Do more than defend a radical investment strategy. He has become like a global Bitcoin ambassador in recent months and regularly appears on YouTube shows advocating investment in crypto podcasts and digital assets. This is a very important point in human history. Once people understand it, build a better world with it. It was still very early. This is 10 years. (Updated with additional purchases in paragraph 17.) Visit bloomberg.com for articles like this. Subscribe now to get the most trusted business news sources. 2021 Bloomberg LP

