How to access Google Drive documents without an internet connection





Q: When I try to find and move files from Google Drive to the SD card of my Android tablet, I get completely lost. I would like to access these files with or without internet access. What is your insight into if and how you can move files this way?

A: Google Drive has two ways to access your files. The first is the ability to download them as needed without consuming device space.

This is usually all that most people need, but if the files are in the cloud and you don’t have access to the internet, the situation can be a bit more difficult.

Google Dive, like most cloud services, offers what’s called offline mode. This is a way to stay in sync with the cloud while accessing files on your device. If you need to change the file and you don’t have internet, you can make the change and it will be uploaded when access is restored.

See the Google Support article at support.google.com / drive / answer / 2375012 for information on how to enable this on your device. It describes how to do this on Apple and Windows devices as well as Android devices.

Q: I’m using the AOL app on my iPhone 11 and iPad, but I can’t get notifications for new messages. With the AOL app[すべての通知を受信する]I selected, but I still don’t get an alert. I’m using the free version of AOL, so it doesn’t help. Is there a solution to this problem?

A: AOL has been around for a long time and many people are still using its email service, so you may not be able to get technical support directly from the company, but there is fairly extensive support online. There is documentation.

I could easily search for this and found a document on help.aol.com that addresses this issue.

According to AOL, in order for your app to receive notifications, you must not only enable the feature in your application, but also enable it in the settings of the phone itself.

In honor of AOL, there are documented steps on the site, but they don’t seem to have been updated for some time, so the steps seem to be for older versions of iOS.

To do this on new iOS devices[設定],[通知]Tap, find and tap AOL. Here you can instruct your device to enable notifications for your AOL app.

This allows you to receive notifications you missed

