Cassettetape inventor Lou Ottens creates an era of portable music





Lou Ottens, the inventor of cassette tapes, died last week (March 6) at his home in Daicel, the Netherlands. He was 94 years old. The Dutch engineer spent 34 years at Philips. At Philips, when he was director of product development at the Hasselt plant in Belgium in the early 1960s, he came up with the idea of ​​a sealed cartridge format after experiencing one unraveling. -Too many open reel tapes.

According to the original tagline, the cassette, first introduced at IFA Berlin in 1963 as “smaller than a pack of cigarettes,” quickly took off, defeating a similar but derived technology from Japan. This is an early visionary lesson on the benefits of providing technology to drive mass adoption and gain market share, thanks to Ottens’ claim that the format is license-free. While the Ottens team was already working on an open-reel tape recorder that was easy to carry around, the simple, compact, all-in-one design of the enclosed cassette tape was a breakthrough that made recording and portable audio the mainstream. It was a good one. ..

Like vinyl, the relative ambiguity of cassettes over the last decade has turned the other way around, and cassette sales have continued to grow since 2017. Many independent record stores like Amoeba Music and Jackknife Records, and even chains like Urban Outfitters and Wal-Mart, sell new, used, and even empty cassettes, but some bands and labels. Is released again in this format. Demand was strong enough that the National Audio Company resumed production of them due to a shortage of blank cassettes in 2019.

From the components of home audio-visual equipment such as the Nakamichi Dragon to the aftermarket Braupunct tape decks for automobiles and the portable Sony Walkman, cassette tape recorders and players were the main vinyl companions in the 70’s and early 80’s. .. Even after CDs replaced vinyl in the late 80’s, cassettes were the only easy way to record music on a portable basis until the advent of rewritable CDS and MP3s at the turn of the millennium.

Will the cassette be a big hit again? Probably not. Between the background hiss and the tendency to wear, cassette tapes were not the preferred medium for sound quality. However, their inventor, who helped develop the compact disc and VHS alternative Video 2000 in the 1980s, did not consider his invention to be eternal. “People prefer worse sound quality because of nostalgia,” Ottens said in the 2016 movie “Cassette: Documentary Mixtapes.” “When your time is over, it’s time to disappear. Is there a better product than a cassette? Well, you quit. I don’t believe in eternity.” Zack, a filmmaker who can stream for free on cassette tapes. Taylor’s documentary includes interviews with music producers, DJs, Henry Rollins, Ian MacKaye, Thurston Moore and other musicians, as well as Otten.

The popularity of cassettes may decline again, but their late inventor’s legacy of popularizing consumer-friendly recordings and portable music can transcend formats and endure.

Cassettes: Documentary mixtapes can be streamed for free on IMDb TV, Peacock, Pluto TV and Tubi.

