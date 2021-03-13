Google announces new career certificate for tech job seekers





Google has launched a three-course certification to assist job seekers and professionals. It is to improve their skills and help them grow in key areas.

Google has launched three major certification courses for job seekers to advance their careers in technology. Flexible online training helps job seekers hone their skills and track their jobs in high-growth areas.

The course covers key areas such as user experience design (UX), project management, data analysis, IT support, and Android development. This is a way to expand the employer consortium, get job seekers to register for the latest qualifications, and introduce new tools to improve job seekers.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, has announced a new Associate Android Developer certification to help develop Android for entry-level work. By 2025, the US market is projected to open up to 1.3 million jobs.

The Google carrier certificates that users can register themselves are:

Data analysts can use tools and platforms to learn how to analyze, process, gain insights, and visualize data. Project managers can learn about agile project management techniques and gain insights into the basics of traditional management. A UX designer who learns the basics of UX, follows up on wireframes, and builds low fidelity prototypes, designs, and tests. Android developers can gain a better understanding of how to start their career and enter the market. Your IT specialist will troubleshoot the issue and help your network and computer work smoothly. Graduates can share their resumes directly with giants such as Verizon, Anthem, Deloitte, Infosys, Walmart, and Accenture, along with Fortune 1000 companies. Google Career Certificates will be the largest employer skill-up program to improve the quality of your workforce. Google sponsors approximately 100,000 scholarships for career certification in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. In the future, they plan to expand it in India to make it more accessible to employers.

