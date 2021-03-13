Multi-device support for encrypted backups: future WhatsApp features





WhatsApp is currently working on a set of features that will be released soon. Some of these features are new and some are updates to existing features. WhatsApp will test some of these features in Android and iOS beta apps and make them visible to testers.

WhatsApp features are always looking forward to considering its most popular messaging app. Notable features to be expected include multi-device support, archive chat, encrypted backups, and a 24-hour timer for messages to disappear. Take a closer look at each of these WhatsApp features and other features.

Multi-device support

Multi-device support is probably the most anticipated feature of WhatsApp. This feature allows users to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple devices. Currently this is only possible on the web or desktop, but the primary device must be nearby. Based on previous reports, WhatsApp has added support for up to 4 devices per WhatsApp account.

Archived chat

Archived chat on WhatsApp has also been upgraded. With the new update, archived chats will remain archived and will not appear in the chat list when new messages arrive. Users will continue to have the option to display archived chats in their chat list, as they do today. This feature was formerly known as vacation mode and, as I read later, WhatsApp is reported to retain its original name.

Disappearing message

Messages that disappear WhatsApps are set for 7 days in chat. When enabled, messages sent in that chat will disappear after 7 days. WhatsApp is working on adding a 24-hour time limit for messages to disappear. We are also working on the disappearance of images that resemble messages.

Encrypted chat backup

WhatsApp chat is end-to-end encrypted, but there is no backup for Google Drive and iCloud. WhatsApp is working to increase the security of chat backups by providing password-protected encryption for chats. This keeps your chat backups secure and accessible only to you.

Instagram reel

WhatsApp may soon get support for Instagram reels. This allows users to view Instagram reels within WhatsApp, much like watching videos on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

