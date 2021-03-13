“Periscope” technology is still a few years away, but Apple is innovating elsewhere





Earlier this week, MacRumors released a report stating that the “periscope” lens system found in competitors’ Android devices is still a few years away. Unfortunately, Apple is still busy, as the 2021 device should still see significant improvements.

As some background, the “periscope” can pack a large zoom feature into a small camera array on a smartphone by redirecting light sideways through the body of the device through a series of lenses and mirrors. A term used to describe a lens system. Such technology is behind the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra’s 10x optical zoom. This is significantly larger than the 2.5x zoom on the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Despite applying for multiple patents for systems like Periscope, Apple hasn’t yet implemented it on its devices. According to the respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the source of this source for MacRumors, it will not be visible until 2023, a year later than originally expected. This means that over the next two years, Apple devices are very likely to lack the optical zoom capabilities of many Android-based competitors.

According to Kuo, there may be other upgrades on Apple devices in 2021. For example, expect to see an upgraded ultra-wide-angle lens (extended from a 5-element lens to a 6-element lens). The telephoto lens is also improved, but not as much as the super zoom.

That doesn’t mean Apple isn’t innovating elsewhere. PetaPixel spoke with patent attorney Bennet Langlotz while searching for a patent that was filed in 2018 but appears to have been granted most recently by Apple. The patent seems to outline how the company makes flash on devices easier to use. You can zoom by adjusting the diffuser.

According to Langlotz, the patent is so new that it hasn’t been published in Google’s patent yet, making it much easier to download and analyze the PDF of the claim. For now, it needs to be out of Patently Apple’s coverage, and the much more archaic website of the US Patent Office should suffice.

The figure above shows how Apple has patented a light source module with the adjustable diffuser mentioned above that allows it to direct illumination more directly to a telephoto image.

“At first glance at the drawing, this is to zoom the flash of the photo, using a clearly thin beam and then diffusing it with an electronically variable diffuser (like a window that goes from transparent to milky white). “It shows,” says Langlotz.

It’s a shame that Apple devices are far from getting powerful zoom capabilities, but the new patent shows that Apple is at least considering an ecosystem around the zoom lens. Today, smartphone flashes are usually ignored by those who are serious about photography, just as photographers rarely use camera flashes (at least not the way the manufacturer intended). So it’s good to see innovation in this area.

(Via Forbes and Patent Lee Apple)

