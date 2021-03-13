Google Under EU Watchdog Probe For Advertising: Bloomberg





Bloomberg

Trader arrested for discovering echo in Japan by the WallStreetBets phenomenon

(Bloomberg)-Individual investors buy stock in small companies, promote his position on social media and inspire many followers to do the same. Stock prices go to the moon before hitting the earth. It’s too familiar to anyone looking at the market in 2021, but it wasn’t GameStop Corp. It wasn’t the case in America. And that happened in 2018. It was in Osaka, Japan, where a day trader nicknamed Tompin bet on a small maker of precision molds called Nichidai and broadcast that fact on Twitter. Over 55,000 followers. According to the Japanese, the stock price soared more than six times in the first three months of 2018, and before losing most of the profits, behind the nickname was former money manager Toru Yamada, another The man has just been arrested for market manipulation Media reports. He wasn’t arrested for raising stock prices on Twitter, but was arrested on suspicion of trying to keep stock prices down, but the restrictions on margin trading were lifted and stock prices soared to new highs when that happened. did. The case shows how regulators can screen out unusual trading patterns and reach conclusions years later. It may be intriguing to the protagonists and observers of recent meme stock rallies in the United States, such as users of the Reddit Forum WallStreetBets.Yamada. Mr Yamada has not been charged yet and it is unclear if he will be charged. Also, no one has suggested that a U.S. trader has adopted a tactic similar to the one he allegedly used, but this case will be a hot investor on social media. It shows the risks associated with that. Investor Agari Taketsugu, who is called Takezo on Twitter, said he has nearly 100,000 followers. People don’t know what’s right and what’s wrong, he said. People don’t know the rules. No answer was given to Yamada’s phone call or Twitter message. The Osaka District Public Prosecutor’s Office declined to comment. The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission, the Japanese market surveillance committee, could not immediately comment. According to local media reports, the prosecution did not reveal whether the man accepted or denied the indictment. According to a filing with regulators, Yamada first disclosed the purchase of Japanese-Taiwan shares on December 8, 2017, and gradually increased the shares. According to the media, on February 1st of the following year, the stock price had almost tripled at the time of the first tweet. In March, Yamada and another man placed a large number of sell orders below the market price just before the closing price. Report. According to the report, their intention was to keep stock prices below a certain level and ensure that new margin trading restrictions on stocks were lifted. In a tweet on March 10, Yamada seems to be discussing this process, showing a screenshot of the Japan-Taiwan transaction just before the closing price. Apart from his arrest, Yamada has had many conflicts over the years on Twitter about investment debates, and authorities need to put in place some restrictions, long-time trader Soichiro Iwamoto said a new investment. Providing advice to the house. In an interview, we talked about the practice of talking about stocks on social media. Investors here do not have sufficient financial literacy. Others wondered what Yamada made a mistake. It’s amazing that selling to lift margin limits is treated as market manipulation. Japanese retail investors have been advocating thousands of thin stocks online for over a decade, starting with the popular bulletin boards in the mid-to-late 2000s and moving to Twitter, the leading platform in recent years. It was. Known as the ruler of locusts for attracting swarms of day traders. Yamada became the latest lord to be quiet in June, saying he was resting from Twitter after his account was temporarily locked. Okan, an anonymous account with over 175,000 followers. Sunman told Bloomberg News last year that Mr Yamada worked for two Chinese government-related funds before working as a day trader in Japan in 2013, which was famous for the rapid delivery of breaking news. He split his opinion on Twitter even before his arrest, and enthusiastic followers who imitated his trade and others who accused him of being a manipulator pumped up his stock before throwing it away using his influence. Last year, someone else said he had wiped out critics. Followers may have to wait to find out about Yamada’s fate. Under Japanese law, you could be detained for 23 days before being prosecuted, but many of the country’s counterparts who prefer to discuss stocks are elsewhere, such as encrypted messaging apps from Twitter to Line. I’m moving to. According to investor Agari, a platform like a clubhouse. He said it would be difficult for regulators to monitor. Read more: GameStop Frenzy is lost in translation for Japanese day traders Everyone speculates about the fallout from the GameStop story. According to Agari, if Japan’s experience is successful, even if regulatory measures are implemented, it can take a long time. This has been going on for over a decade since people were using bulletin boards. For individual investors discussing stocks online. America is starting to look like Japan. (Updates with details) Visit bloomberg.com for articles like this. Subscribe now to get the most trusted business news sources. 2021 Bloomberg LP

