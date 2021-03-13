Innovation Challenge Winners Announced | 2021-03-12





At the Future Food Tech Summit on March 11th in San Francisco, two raw material startups were selected as winners of the Innovation Challenge sponsored by Kellogg’s and Unilever.

Fibervita was selected from three finalists in the Kellogg Virtual Pitch Contest, which focused on new microbiota-based innovations for gut health. 77 Foods won the Unilever Innovation Challenge, which focuses on ingredients and processing techniques to improve the taste, texture, sustainability and affordability of plant-based meat and dairy alternatives.

Based in Brazil, Fibervita has developed a unique technology that converts cassava bagasse, a by-product of cassava starch production, into a clean label fiber component. Upcycled Cassaba fiber can reduce sugar, fat and calorie content in a variety of applications, including baked goods, processed meats, plant-based meat substitutes and dairy products. Due to its strong water absorption properties and high fiber content, it functions as an emulsifier, texture riser, stabilizer and seasoning.

Cassava has been shown to improve gut health by growing beneficial gut bacteria, says Joao Francisco de Lima, head of research, development and innovation at Fibervita.

Dan Hayman, Kellogg’s Vice President of Global Innovation and Nutrition, said the company stood out for its use of locally sourced ingredients widely available in emerging markets.

Heyman said he was very excited about cassava. This is in good agreement with the work we were doing to continue to expand our presence in emerging markets. It is a widely consumed ingredient and we were thrilled to know about its effects on the microbiome.

Other finalists at the Kellogg Innovation Challenge include Schaumburg, Illinois-based Comet Bio, which upcycles Croft’s leftovers to create arabinoxylan plant fiber extracts, and skins and seeds using proprietary fermentation. Processed, which included French startup Green Spot Technologies, which upcycles pulp into functional ingredients.

French startup 77 Foods has developed a plant-based adipose tissue that closely resembles meat. It slowly releases oil during cooking and has been used to develop animal-free bacon alternatives. It is already available through its own brand and food service channels.

Nicolas Schweitzer, co-founder and CEO of 77Foods, states that meat is very tasty because of one major factor: fat. Animal fats are great. It is injected into meat and produces this strength and flavor that is very difficult to reproduce with plant-based fats. Competing products on the market mainly use coconut oil or pine oil because they are stable at room temperature. It melts when heated, so there are not enough points. Also, it has a lot of saturated fat, which is not good for your health.

The company’s plant-derived fats are made using sunflower oil.

77 Foods, in our view, is the most consumer-centric and emphasizes the importance of animal fats, which add flavor to delicious meat products, when developing plant-based products. Unilever. They claim to have broken the savory taste from traditional animal fats, but this is not an easy task.

Other finalists at the Uniriver Innovation Challenge include ProMeat, an Indian startup that uses elephant foot yak to create plant-based chicken products, and Australia, which uses sweet lupine beans to create plant-based meat substitutes. Includes Eighth Day Foods, a startup from.

Kellogg and Unilever will work with the winners to open up opportunities for future collaboration.

