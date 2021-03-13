God of War’s new game is actually called Ragnarok





The 2018 God of War sequel is one of the most anticipated games on the PS5. Called “Ragnarok” by many, it is scheduled for 2021, is that your real name?

One of the most anticipated games on the PlayStation 5 is the sequel to the 2018 God of War. The Santa Monica Studio series has been a PlayStation staple since the first game was released on the PS2, with one of PlayStation’s best protagonists on reboot. Since its announcement at the PS5 showcase in September 2020, the gaming community has called the God of War sequel “God of War: Lagunak.” But is it the real name of the game? Well, maybe.

For now, Ragnark seems to be just a placeholder name that fans have chosen to use until the actual title of the game is revealed. Neither Santa Monica nor Sony have announced the actual title of the sequel, but they have not denied the Lagunark subtitle. In fact, no information has been given since the teaser trailer for the PS5 showcase, and the next god of war was significantly lacking in the recent play status of the PlayStation. The first teaser trailer is the origin of the title of this placeholder. The word “Lagunak is coming” appeared before it was disbanded and replaced by “2021”.

The newGod of Wargame is still scheduled to be released in 2021, but it’s not surprising that Santa Monica pushes it back in 2022 as the game lags behind the industry as a whole. There’s no news of development struggles, but game director Cory Barlog said the God of War will be released “when it’s done.” Some may be impatient, but it’s probably a good sign that the nextGod of War is getting as much attention as it needs to be.

Will Ragnark appear in the next God of War on PS5?

Near the end of the god of war, Mimir says Kratos Lagunak is an event that brings “the end of the blood world.” Given that Kratos tends to slaughter the gods in the past God of Wargames, it seems quite likely that he will be at least partially responsible for Lagunak. But in the god of war in 2018, Kratos is very hard trying to leave his violent past behind him and raise his son Atreus to learn from the mistakes of his past. ..

The details of the story about the Warsequel god have not yet been revealed, so it is impossible to determine if the game will take place during (or before) Lagunak. When discussing Lagunak, Mimir informs Kratos that the three-summer winter has begun and the beginning of an event that will end the world. The sequel may time-jump to bring the game’s settings closer to the start of Lagunak, but for Kratos, there are probably events happening in the meantime. After all, he killed Baldr, and other Norse myths probably wouldn’t just ignore it. The alternative is that the trailer phrase “Lagunak is coming” is intended only to provide a sense of prophecy, and these quels to the god of war are actions that change Kratos’s prophecies to the end. Focus on.

