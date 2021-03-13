Google must face proceedings over snooping in secret browsing





(Bloomberg)-Google didn’t file a lawsuit for secretly scooping up a pile of Internet data, even if users browsed in secret mode and kept their search activity private.

Consumers who filed a class action proceeding claimed that even if data collection was turned off in Chrome, other Google tools used on the website would accumulate personal information. The federal judge on Friday is Alphabet Inc. Troops rejected the initial request to destroy the case.

The court concluded that Google did not notify the user that Google was engaged in alleged data collection while the user was in private browsing mode, and Judge Lucy Koh of the U.S. District Court in San Jose, California said. Written in her judgment.

The ruling arises because Google and Apple Inc. face strict scrutiny by lawmakers about data collection practices. Google said next year that it would eliminate third-party cookies that help advertisers monitor consumer web activity and would not adopt alternative methods for tracking individuals.

Read more: Google was accused of secretly astonishing a huge amount of user data

Three Google users complained in June alleging that the company has an extensive data tracking business. According to complaints, Google collects browsing history and other web activity data even after users have adopted safeguards to protect their data, such as using secret private browsing mode.

Google tells you who your friends are, what your hobbies are, what you like to eat, what movies you watch, where and when you shop, what your favorite vacation destinations are, your favorite colors. Know what, and even the most intimate. Complaints can make what you browse on the Internet embarrassing-whether you follow Google’s advice to keep your activity private.

Google claimed that plaintiffs agreed to the privacy policy and said the company explicitly disclosed data collection practices.

Google also does not mean that secret mode is invisible, but that the activity of the user during that session is displayed on the websites visited and on the third-party analytics or advertising services used by the websites visited It is clear that it may be done.

The story continues

Google did not immediately comment on the ruling.

The case is Brown v. Google LLC, 20-3664, US District Court, Northern California District (San Jose).

(Updated with an excerpt from the judgment.)

2021 Bloomberg LP

