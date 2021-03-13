Job listings at Santa Monica Studios, the developer of God of War, suggest new games in their work





The 2018 God of War developer Santa Monica Studio is about to hire new blood.

The 2018 God of War developer Santa Monica Studio is about to hire new blood. The studio is currently looking for candidates for some important positions on what looks like an unannounced project. We continue to work on the sequel to God of War, “God of War: Ragnarok,” but it seems that more attention is being paid to this undisclosed title.

The studio recently used Twitter to announce the need for a new game lead writer. No details are given about the titles that this position will work on, but this position requires someone who is “familiar with storytelling and has a deep understanding of gameplay and story marriage.” He also states that the candidate is responsible. To “create a powerful story, a powerful arcade, and a compelling conversation, with an equal focus on building and nurturing a writing team.” The studio seems to want individuals who are already experienced in the writing format of video games and who can comfortably undertake large-scale projects.

Related: God of War: Ragnarok takes place “when done”

If the studio is looking for a lead writer, that probably means that this new title is in the very early stages of development. They may have an idea for the game, but they still need a team to embody it and bring it to life. In addition, the studio employs several other important roles in unreleased games, such as animation directors, senior gameplay designers, and senior level designers. Therefore, it may take some time before information about this new game is released.

Fortunately, you don’t have to wait too long for news about God of War: Ragnarok. The sequel, announced last September, will be available later this year. Much information is not known about the sequel, but the studio keeps track of the game’s employees. Recently, they hired some of the audio talent who worked on Last of Us 2 last year. It’s also rumored that Red Dead Redemption 2 actor Roger Clark could step into Thor’s shoes for a sequel. The game seems to be set to be another hit in the studio.

Source: Twitter

Next: Techland Will Offer Dying Light 2 Development Update Next Wednesday

10 Mistakes for Everyone to Play Mass Effect Andromeda for the First Time

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos