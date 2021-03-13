I’ve been running Android 12 preview for 2 weeks and here are the pros and cons





For Android 12, the very popular mobile OS is suitable. Google is constantly improving every year with major updates, both for users and for developers. And in recent years, the company has begun seeding what’s called a developer preview early, giving developers the opportunity to make sure their apps are on the norm for the final release in late summer / early fall.

This is a great idea, and Android enthusiasts can get an early glimpse of what’s next. Of course, there are big caveats to these developer previews. We do not recommend daily use as we have not released candidate software. In the past, previews were incompatible with some apps and were unstable.

This didn’t stop people like me from hitting those previews with our pixels and punching. But for years it has taught me something. It doesn’t matter how great it is early in the annual Android party. Developer Preview is definitely not suitable for daily driver software.

Run Android 12 Developer Preview: Advantages

There are many reasons to run an Android 12 preview on your Pixel. Whether you’re interested in checking out the new notification UI or one of the optimization features, you may be in a small category of Android users who can enthusiastically try out the OS.

Android 12’S'(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

On my Pixel 5, it’s very stable. You don’t have any issues with apps or smartphone crashes like in previous Android developer previews. I took out the Pixel 5 as a daily driver for a day and had no problems with its basic usage. Remember that you wiped the Android 12 Developer Preview completely and installed a new one before installing.

For the time being, the Pixel 5 I’m using has been relegated to the Chromecast remote (replaces the old Nexus 10 tablet) and works well in this regard. It was fine for Android 12 to kill YouTube in the background (as the Galaxy S21 Plus likes). Battery life is also surprisingly consistent, but there are no raw numbers.

Sure, I haven’t used a GPay or Wear OS watch at the time of this writing. Keep that in mind. I haven’t yet succeeded in following the usual steps for a Pixel 5 running the first Android 12 Developer Preview when doing a device-wide review.

Android 12 notification UI (image credit: Tom’s Guide)

As far as I’ve liked, the new notification UI will take some getting used to. I see it and think something is wrong and remember what’s going on. This is my roundabout way of saying that Google enjoys the direction it has taken to refine Android classics.

I wrote about the possibilities of the Android 12 theme engine a while back, but the developers found a way to enable something similar in the first developer preview. Use the primary colors of the wallpaper to set the theme for notification shades, settings, and lock screens. It seems like Google is just messing around, but no one knows if it will reach the final Android 12 release. Other changes like more consistent gesture navigation in immersive mode also really excite me.

Today, Android 12 doesn’t have much to see as a user, but it’s often found by developers and Android savvy enthusiasts. We don’t have a complete list of all the changes, but rest assured that we’re monitoring future developer previews to test new ones.

Run Android 12 Developer Preview: Disadvantages

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

However, while I think the Android 12 Developer Preview is good for now, I don’t think it needs to be run with a daily driver. My experience is good so far, but there are problems encountered by other writers and users.

For example, the best 9to5Google people have reported major issues with biometrics for Pixel 4a and 5 units. This is not just a cognitive issue. Ben Schoon said he couldn’t even display the biometric dialog from time to time (like a password manager).

Another writer there, Damian Wilde, said he had a similar problem and re-registering his fingerprint helped the problem. Neither they nor I have the preview installed on the Pixel 4/4 XL, so if you’ve ever used a developer preview on a Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL, you’re not sure what the face unlock situation looks like. please let me know.

Android 12 Developer Preview 1 Power Menu (Image Credit: Tom’s Guide)

There are also some wonders in some UI elements, such as the power menu that doesn’t compensate for the Pixel 5’s drilling. You will notice that the emergency button is cut off when wrapping the front camera. It looks a little strange, but above all it’s exciting. If I’m honest, I don’t find myself in the power menu so often.

I personally haven’t crashed the app, but some big apps like Twitter have the opposite problem. Your mileage will certainly change, so if things get a little tricky with the Android 12 Developer Preview, be prepared to return to stable Android 11 lands.

Run Android 12 Developer Preview: Outlook

The lesson of the story is that while my personal experience with Android 12 Developer Preview 1 on Pixel 5 is very positive, your own experience is likely not similar to mine. I’m sure there’s a problem I haven’t found yet. After all, it’s Android, and there’s always something weird about it.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

That said, we don’t recommend running Android 12 Developer Preview on your main device at this time. If you have a spare Pixel 3 or above and don’t rely on it lying down, give it a try. However, I don’t know what the problem will be.

These issues can be serious, such as not being able to make phone calls, contactless payments when you leave your wallet at home, and no notifications. Yes, all of this happened in previous Android previews and betas running on the main device (RIP Pixel 2 XL).

It’s cool to be part of a very small subset of Android users testing the latest and greatest. I am with you Again, running pre-release software with daily drivers can be dangerous, frustrating, or futile. From time to time you learn the lesson in a difficult way.

