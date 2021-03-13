OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 8: The biggest changes you can expect





We have started a countdown to the number of days until OnePlus 9 arrives. Earlier this week, OnePlus promised a launch event on March 23rd. It expects to introduce multiple versions of this year’s flagship from emerging phone makers. This is your chance to officially see what OnePlus is planning for OnePlus 9.

Of course, thanks to the constant leaks and rumors of OnePlus 9, we already have a pretty good idea of ​​how the new phone is being shaped. The rumors are so detailed at this point that you can even see how the OnePlus 9 is compared to last year’s OnePlus 8.

An early comparison between OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 8 did not reveal a radical overhaul of OnePlus’ flagship mobile phone. However, you can expect camera changes, processor speeds, and display improvements compared to last year’s model.

Below is a breakdown of the comparison between OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 8.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 8: Models

In recent years, OnePlus has generally launched two models of phones in the spring, a standard version and a Pro version. Last year, both OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro debuted in April. An updated version of the OnePlus 8T continued in the fall, as is common in the OnePlus release schedule.

This year, the history seems to repeat with the standard version and the pro version. Rumor has it that both OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will debut side by side on March 23rd. There is also talk of the third model, the OnePlus 9E. This is likely to be a cheaper “light” version of the new flagship.

Details about the third model were difficult to obtain. Rumors that OnePlus will build a “light” phone sometimes bubbling, so for now, stick with two models that seem almost certain to ship.

In this OnePlus 9-OnePlus 8 showdown, most of the upcoming phones will be compared to the models released almost a year ago, except for a few spots that mention the OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 8: Price and Stock Status

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro continue to be sold in the OnePlus store along with the latest OnePlus 8T. (You can continue to buy the 2019 OnePlus 7T if you want.) Starting March 23, with the introduction of OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, phone makers may thin out available mobile phones.

The OnePlus 8 debuted for $ 699, while the OnePlus 8 Pro was $ 899 when it hit the market. These days, the OnePlus 8 is available for $ 499, but the high-end OnePlus 8 Pro with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage has dropped from $ 300 to $ 699. (8GB / 128GB OnePlus 8 Pro base models are no longer available from OnePlus.) These prices can mean that OnePlus is clearing the rest of the inventory.

We haven’t heard any firm rumors about the price of the OnePlus 9, but OnePlus has traditionally preferred to sell phones at a price lower than what Apple and Samsung charge for their flagship products.

It will be a challenge this year. The iPhone 12 and Galaxy S21 both start at $ 799, and if you want to remain the lowest-priced leader among flagship makers, pressure OnePlus to keep costs down, at least on the standard model.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 8: Specifications OnePlus 9 (rumors) OnePlus 9 Pro (rumors) OnePlus 8 OnePlus 8 Pro Screen Size 6.55 inches (FHD +; 120 Hz) 6.7 inches (QHD +; 120 Hz) 6.5 inches (FHD +; 90 Hz) 6.78 inches (QHD) +; 120 Hz) CPUSnapdragon 888Snapragon 888Snapdragon 865Snapdragon 865RAM8GB, 12GB8GB, 12GB8GB, 12GB8GB, 12GBStorage128GB, 256GB128GB, 256GB128GB, 256GB128GB, 256GB Rear Camera 48MP Main; Ultra Wide 48MP; Macro Lens 48MP Main, 48MP Ultra Wide, 8MP Telephoto 48MP Main, 16MP Ultra Wide, 2MP Macro 48MP Main, 48MP Ultra Wide, 8MP Telephoto, Color Filter Front Camera 16MP 16MP 16MP 16MP Battery Size 4,500 mAh 4,500 mAh 4,300 mAh 4,510 mAhColorsArctic Sky, Astral Black, Winter MistStellar Black Green, Morning Mist Interstellar Glow, Gray Shall Green Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Ultra Marine Blue OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 8: Design and Display

The OnePlus 9 rendering suggests a slight deviation from the OnePlus 8’s appearance, especially when the phone is turned inside out. At last year’s flagship, the rear camera was hanging vertically in the middle of the phone. For OnePlus 9, the camera moves to the upper left corner and the lenses are arranged in a rectangular array.

OnePlus 9 leaked rendering (image credit: WinFuture)

Changes may be made in advance, at least from the OnePlus 8 Pro model. The phone had a curved screen that didn’t hit users who found it difficult to grip. For the OnePlus 9 Pro, the OnePlus is said to make the curve less noticeable, but the curve is larger than the OnePlus 9.

Speaking of displays, the 9 Series continues the tradition of allocating larger screens to the Pro version. The OnePlus 9 reportedly has a 6.55-inch display and the OnePlus 9 Pro has a 6.7-inch panel. These screen sizes are basically unchanged from the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

OnePlus 8 Pro (Image Credit: Tom’s Guide)

In particular, OnePlus 9 could be significantly better than OnePlus 8. Older phones had an impressive 90Hz refresh rate compared to a 60Hz screen, but not as fast as the OnePlus 9 Pro and its rumored 120Hz display. OnePlus 9 has reportedly joined the 9Pro to offer faster refresh speeds, but OnePlus can still reserve that feature for Pro phones. (For its value, the 8T also had a refresh rate of 120Hz.)

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 8: Camera

Cameras are an area where OnePlus phones are in short supply. The optics weren’t lacking in past models, but the post-processing software wasn’t enough to keep up with the best camera phones. OnePlus is trying to improve it with OnePlus 9, which recently announced a partnership with Swiss optics specialist Hasselblad.

OnePlus 9 (Image credit: Dave2D / YouTube)

Again, the OnePlus 8 model lenses weren’t sneezing. The standard phone had a 48MP main camera reinforced with a super wide-angle shooter and a dedicated macro lens, but the OnePlus 8 Pro adopted the same main lens and added a more powerful super wide-angle camera with a telephoto lens and color filters. Did.

I’ve heard rumors that the OnePlus 9 will have a 48MP main camera and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens on both the 9 and 9 Pro. A standard phone may hold a macro lens while the Pro gets an 8MP telephoto lens and a fourth camera.

Its ultra-wide-angle camera isn’t just for old shooters. OnePlus states that it uses a free-form lens with two prisms to capture images and stitch them together in software. The result should be a final photo with less distortion around the edges. For the main camera, the OnePlus 9 uses a customized Sony IMX789 sensor that supports digital overlap HDR for enhanced lighting and deeper colors.

OnePlus 8 Pro (Image Credit: Tom’s Guide)

The additional photo features of OnePlus 9 are on the software side, and Hasselblad is working on improving color calibration for new phones. The camera will also be able to capture 4K video at 120 FPS. We’ve taken a closer look at the big camera changes that OnePlus has promised to OnePlus 9.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 8: Performance

The processor that powers the OnePlus 9 model should jump fairly easily from the OnePlus 8. OnePlus tends to power the phone with the best Qualcomm system-on-chip available at the time. Last year it was Snapdragon 865. This year it will be Snapdragon 888.

We’ve already seen what the Snapdragon 888 can do with phones like the Galaxy S21 and Asus ROG Phone 5, but it’s also true when the OnePlus 9 uses that chipset, especially because the OnePlus tends to pack a lot of memory into the phone. I can imagine that.

OnePlus 8 Pro (Image Credit: Tom’s Guide)

However, if the phone maker is sticking to keeping the cost of the new flagship down, there is a potential curve ball that OnePlus could throw at us.

Earlier this year, Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 870 5G. This is essentially a faster version of last year’s Snapdragon 865 Plus. The 870 lacks some of the AI ​​and image processing advances built into the 888, so it may be cheaper to use by phone makers. Still attractive if you want to create a powerful phone.

OnePlus 9 (Image credit: WinFuture)

I’m pretty sure the OnePlus 9 Pro will work with the Snapdragon 888. But are there any other models that OnePlus is working on? Most leaks show the Snapdragon 888, which also powers the OnePlus 9, but we’ve always been surprised.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 8: Battery and Charging

The new OnePlus 9 model may have more in common with the OnePlus 8T than any of the previous OnePlus 8 phones. The 8T has a 4,500mAh battery, and rumors suggest that both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will follow. (Some sources suggest a larger 5,000mAH battery for the 9Pro.)

OnePlus 8 Pro (Image Credit: Tom’s Guide)

The 4,500 mAh battery is an upgrade from the OnePlus 8’s 4,300 mAh power pack. It is essentially unchanged from what the OnePlus 8 Pro provided.

Both of these older phones offer high-speed 30W wired charging, and the OnePlus 8 Pro goes one step further with compatible charging pads to support 30W wireless charging. However, the OnePlus 8T introduced a 65W charge into the mix. This is a wired charging speed that may be found on both OnePlus 9 Pro models. There are rumors that the OnePlus 9 will be able to employ faster wireless charging, which was previously limited to the Pro version.

OnePlus 8T (Image Credit: OnePlus) OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 8: Outlook

When the new phone arrives later this month, you’ll get a complete picture of the differences between OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 8. The rumored change doesn’t sound like a complete change in the direction of OnePlus, but it promises significant enhancements compared to last year’s model. Let’s take a look at what OnePlus will actually offer on March 23rd, when it announces OnePlus 9.

