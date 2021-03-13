Pandemic Innovation: Supermarkets Invest in Robot Pickers When Online Ordering Begins





Grocery giants such as Wal-Mart, Kroger and Albertsons are investing millions of dollars in tech solutions in anticipation of a continuing boom in online ordering after the pandemic is over.

In other words, a robot that lets customers choose products ordered online and a way to scale up and speed up the online capabilities of the chain.

Does it sound like a crazy future? In a sense, having bread and milk chosen in a full-service style is a return to the past. A century ago, grocery shopping consisted of giving a list to a clerk who went to pick everything up.

Modernization arrived in 1916 in the form of the first self-service supermarkets. Location: Pigley Wigley costume in Memphis, Tennessee. Without the clerk, the store saved a lot of money and communicated it in the form of a low price.

Since then, we have been shopping in much the same way. Walking down the aisle or grabbing something is a time-consuming chore.

Later, when COVID-19 came out, supermarkets weren’t a waste of time. They have become a risk of bacteria.

Many of us are starting shopping online. And it got stuck.

According to industry data, Mitch Hayes, vice president of automation company Swisslog Logistics, is probably crazy about ordering once online and then twice.

Online grocery stores “recruitment rates have exploded.”

Mitch Hayes, Swisslog Logistics

“The chances of you placing a third order are increasing very rapidly, exceeding 80%,” Hayes said. “Therefore, the hiring rate has exploded.”

Given the demand for grocery delivery and pickup during a pandemic, many supermarkets have more web orders than can be processed for employees to roam the aisles and select goods.

One solution: a new kind of clerk. robot.

Fabric fulfillment center. (Fabric, formerly CommonSense Robotics)

There is no food passage in the automated warehouse operated by the robotics company Fabric in Brooklyn, New York. The stack of bins alone is about 80 rows long and 12 levels high.

Steve Hognac, Chief Commercial Officer of Fabric, glides between the bottles with 20 short crouching robots that look like Roomba’s vacuum cleaners. “And like ants, ground robots, hundreds of tiny little conveyor systems process orders.”

Suppose a customer orders a pint of milk. The climbing robot moves to a bottle full of milk and sends the bottle to a robot on the ground. The robot on the ground sends the bin to the workstation. There, an analog robot, also known as a human, grabs a pint and puts it in a shopping bag.

According to the Fabric Manager, the warehouse can process 1,000 online orders per day. This is 10 times more than a regular store. Prior to the pandemic, only 5% of grocery orders were online, which doubled.

“We basically jumped almost five years ahead.”

Steve Hognac, Fabric

“We didn’t expect to see 10-12% penetration by 2025,” said Hornyak. “We basically jumped almost five years ahead, and it lasted.”

In four years, some industries estimate that the share of online orders will double again, to about 20%.

The grocery chain has also introduced other types of automation, such as robots that walk down aisles to retrieve inventory data.

The Tally robot roams the store and collects inventory data. (Simbe Robotics)

In fact, some of us like to go to the store, right? Especially to choose our produce.

John Lert, whose company’s Alert Innovation manufactures robots for retailers, said some of tomorrow’s supermarkets could remain the same. But what’s the boring experience in the central corridor? Automate it.

“I don’t think many customers really appreciate the experience of the Center Store,” says Lert. “If you decide you want a post-raisin blanc box, don’t go looking for a good-looking box.”

Challenges for supermarkets: How to pay for these warehouses, which can cost $ 5 million each?

“They can’t raise prices because of competitive pressure and customer price sensitivity,” Lert said. “They were really sandwiched between rocks and hard spots. How do you capture all of this and this demand will skyrocket, but how do you make money by doing it?”

One way to save money is to build an automated warehouse in low-cost unused space. These are called dark stores.

“dark [grocery fulfillment] … From old fitness club stores to parking lots and vacant homes. “

Jordan Burke, tomorrow’s retail consulting

“Everything from old fitness clubs to parking lots to vacant homes has dark stores,” said Jordan Berke, founder of Tomorrow Retail Consulting.

Another cost savings: priming robots for people, but it’s always dangerous. Some supermarkets we approached for interviews and tours declined to speak.

“Especially because many of the store’s basic tasks are automated, employees will be wondering what the future holds,” Burke said. “Retailers have the opportunity to set a vision for their employees on the different types of work that will be required as the store grows.”

Mr Burke said there would be a grocery job in the future. All big chains are investing in robots, so it’s hard to know exactly what they look like. The list includes Meijer, ShopRite, HEB, Stop & Shop.

Berke predicted that within a few years, many of us would deliver groceries within 30 minutes. It’s a fast clerk.

