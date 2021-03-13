Pokemon GO: How to defeat Thundurus





There are some great options available to Pokemon GO trainers looking for a great Pokemon to compete with Thundurus Incarnate Forme.

Near mid-March, Pokemon GO decided to pay tribute to the trainers for the spring season with an assortment of new events. This time around, a new electricity-themed Pokemon GO event will be held with all sorts of bonuses and Pokemon spawns.

One of the new things Niantic has brought to the event is a new chance to meet Thundurus in Pokemon GO. The legendary Pokemon will appear in his Incarnate Forme yesterday at 8am local time. Unfortunately, players will only have the opportunity to catch Thundurus Incarnate, which ends at 10am on March 16th, local time, for the next five days.

Incarnate Thundurus has a different type of matchup than when it last appeared in Pokemon GO. However, this actually helps trainers who know how to make good use of it. Therefore, for fans looking for a way to defeat Incarnate Forme Thundurus, here is a quick guide on how to defeat him.

Similar to the incarnations of Pokemon GO’s Tornadus and Landras, Thundurus has its own typing as a Thunder and Flying type Pokemon. And in the flying type, this effectively vulners him to rock-and-ice type movements like his fellow Naictrio. Fortunately, there are many Pokemon that can fit this type.

Some good combat type options are Rhyperior with SmackDown for fast attacks and Rock Wrecker for charge attacks. Rampardos and SmackDown are for high-speed attacks, and lock slides are for charge attacks. And finally, a terrakion with a smackdown as a fast attack and a lock slide for a charged attack.

Pokemon GO’s ice-type Pokemon includes mamos wine with powder snow as a high-speed attack and an avalanche for charged attacks. Galarian Dalmanitan and Icefang are for high-speed attacks, and Avalanche is for charge attacks. Abomasnow with powder snow for fast attacks and weatherballs for charged attacks. And finally, Weeville and Ice Shard are for high-speed attacks, and Avalanche is for charge attacks.

Due to the mix of Mega Evolution and Shadow Pokemon, these usually take precedence over the original Pokemon in question, and the best mega option on this list is Mega Abomasnow. Incarnate Forme Thundurus are usually displayed to trainers around 1828 CP to 1911 CP. However, in sunny and windy temperature conditions, this range can increase significantly from 2285 CP to 2389 CP. Therefore, the weather should be considered according to the trainer’s preference. Hopefully this guide will help Pokemon GO trainers form the best team possible to defeat Thundurus Incarnate.

Pokemon GO is available for Android and iOS.

