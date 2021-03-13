Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 prices leaked prior to rumored launch





Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 leaked again, this time revealing future phone prices. Samsung will host the Galaxy Unpacked event on March 17th with the potential to launch the Galaxy A52 and A72. Both phones have been at the center of some leaks since the last few weeks, giving you a glimpse of their specs.

According to a MySmartPrice report quoting industry sources, the Galaxy A52 4G starts at Rs26,499 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and starts at Rs27,999 with the 8GB + 128GB variant. In addition, Samsung can start pricing the Galaxy A72 from Rs 34,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 37,999 for the 256GB storage option.

Samsung was able to launch the Galaxy A52 in 4G and 5G models, but recent reports suggest that the Galaxy A525G may be launched as the Galaxy M625G. Samsung is currently obscuring everything and will probably reveal more details on March 17th.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Specifications

Samsung is rumored to launch 5G and 4G variants of the Galaxy A52 with a similar feature set. The Galaxy A52 5G is expected to be made of aluminum glass, which is 8.4 millimeters thick and weighs 187 grams. The Galaxy A52 features a 6.5-inch Full HD + (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution Super AMOLED display with a notch in the center of the selfie camera. The 5G variant supports refresh rates up to 120Hz, while the 4G variant must support a refresh rate of 90Hz.

The Galaxy A52 5G may have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 619 GPU. Meanwhile, the 4G variant will feature a Snapdragon 720G with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 618 GPUs. This can be selected in combination with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage options. The smartphone is likely to run on Android 11 based One UI 3.0 and has a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Samsung equips the Galaxy A52 with a primary 64MP camera with an f / 2.0 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 123-degree field of view, a 5MP macro camera, and a quad camera with a 2MP depth sensor. The rear camera can record in 4K UHD at 30FPS and 1080p at 120FPS. In addition, there is a 32MP self-camera on the front housed inside the notch cutout.

There’s also a fingerprint reader on the screen, and the phone has a 4,500mAh battery that quickly supports 25W fast charging.

