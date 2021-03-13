Google Lens is pretty powerful, how do you use it?





Google Lens is what you get when you feed a huge amount of data from other Google services to your camera app.

When you point your phone at the product, Google Lens finds out what it is and how much it costs online. When you view a landmark, Lens uses a vast Google image library to identify it and associate it with useful information such as business hours.

If you have text, Google Lens uses optical character recognition to identify the text so you can use it as a search term without having to type it yourself.

Introduced in 2017, instead of being quietly on the sidelines like many other Google projects, Google Lens has gradually built up impressive power, many of which are lesser known. Not or not understood.

So I’ve put together some of my favorite Google Lens tricks here to show you how you can save time, get rid of the hassle, and instantly find what you’ve come across in the real world. But first, here’s how to find it on Android and iPhone.

How to get Google Lens on Android

If you have a modern Android smartphone, the lens mode may already be built into the camera app.

Look for the Google Lens icon (below). This is two circles bordered by the three sides of the square.

(Image credit: Future)

Is there anything there? Just download the Google Lens app from the Play Store.

Using the Google Lens app is very similar to using the camera app. There’s a shutter button on one end, marked with a search icon, because you’re not actually taking a picture with the lens.

Instead, the phone effectively freeze-frames the view and provides Google Lens with a scene to analyze, so you don’t have to point the camera in the right place while the lens is processing.

How to get Google Lens on iPhone

The Google Lens experience is a bit different for iPhone users. Lens is built into the official Google app, which you can download for free from the App Store, rather than using a standalone app or integrating it into your camera.

From here, just tap the Google Lens icon in the search bar (on the left side of the microphone). You can see that it is circled in red below.

Tap the icon circled in red to open Google Lens within the “Google” app on your iPhone. (Image credit: Future)

This will open the camera viewfinder and give you access to translation, shopping, text search and food search options. This will allow you to search for lenses.

There is another way to use Google Lens on your iPhone. When you open a photo in the Google Photos app, you’ll see the lens icon in the bottom line (second from right) of the icon. This allows you, for example, to search for information about objects and subjects in your photo library. For example, a particularly tasty wine bottle that I recorded for later reference.

Use of Google Lens: Basic

When you press the search button on Google Lens (Android or iPhone), you’ll see a blue dot in the image that highlights the point of interest, and all recognized text will be covered with a translucent white block.

Tap these to see the related results from Google Lens. The app also allows you to select categories to narrow down the types of results displayed.

(Image credit: Future)

These vary by platform, but on Android you’ll see options such as meals, places, shopping, homework, search, text, and translation. This is the same on the iPhone, but it just doesn’t have the homework option, which is a very impressive shortcut for solving math questions.

Here are the top 11 things you can actually do with Google Lens today.

11 best ways to use Google Lens1.Scan barcode

Google Lens has no problem with barcodes. After all, it’s effectively just a way to encode a number that identifies a product.

It’s a very easy way to search for things online without having to take a picture of its front or name. It works from time to time, but the barcode approach we prefer is consistent.

(Image credit: Future)

To scan the barcode, point your Google Lens camera at the barcode (on iPhone, at the bottom)[ショッピング]It’s best to select a tab), wait for the code to be marked with a blue dot, and shutter if necessary. Then the product name will be displayed and you can link to several online stores to purchase. Convenient.

2. Check restaurant reviews while walking

Google Lens takes your location into account when collecting results.Of the app[場所]Flick on a tab and hold it in front of a restaurant or store, and in most cases the app will show you your Google profile.

(Image credit: Google)

From here, you can see the rating from Google reviews. You can also get a link to the location’s website for restaurants that are likely to display menus.

Of course, the building does not have to be a restaurant. You can also use Google Lens as a virtual tour guide to learn about local landmarks and get useful information about opening hours, historical facts, and more with a spoon.

3. Learn about the food at the restaurant

Have you ever wondered what something on the menu really is, but can’t you get the attention of busy waiters and waitresses? Google Lens is perfect for this.

(Image credit: Google)

Simply tap the scanned menu and the lens will display both the cooking description and the recipe. This is useful if you want to know what might be in your restaurant’s own version, or if you want to learn how to make your own at home.

Even better for the indecisive, Lens can also highlight the most popular dishes in the restaurant, allowing you to dig deeper into reviews and real photos taken from Google Maps.

4. Check the price

We love bargains and Google Lens provides a great way to see if a shop’s sale price is really a bargain.Of the app[ショッピング]When you take an image of an item on the tab, your search results will prioritize your online shopping transactions.

(Image credit: Google)

If the type of image used on the product page has a unique identifier, such as a name, try taking a picture of the item itself. Otherwise, try shooting the box or its label.

Google Lens may be smart, but it may not be able to recognize certain jeans, for example. In that case, scanning the tags is a better option for more accurate results.

5. Search for photos you have already taken

You don’t even have to use the built-in camera with Google Lens images from the gallery. In other words, it also works for what someone sent you, such as WhatsApp.

On both Android and iPhone, press the little mountain icon next to the shutter button to open the photo gallery in the Google Lens app.

(Image credit: Future)

This is very useful for images that contain text. Google Lens tries to detect all the text in the image, so you can search and translate it into different languages. This is useful if you are abroad and are trying to learn a language on the spot, or if you are just trying to find the name of a place you have visited.

6. Live translation of text

Translation is one of the most useful features of Google Lens. Over 100 languages ​​are supported to feed Google’s long-standing translation service.

The translation of the recognized text is appropriate, but Google Lens goes a step further. The translated text is mapped to the image in an augmented reality way. This is especially useful for menus and billboards. However, it can also be used for the following train tickets.

(Image credit: Google)

Of course, the restaurant menu is not where you start and end using this feature. When we were abroad, we were all a little lost and overwhelmed. In this case, Google Lens can help you in a pinch if you need directions or if you want to know the specialty of the store you want to check out.

Do you like this feature? Also try the standalone Google Translate app. Perform translations in real-time and augmented reality. This is useful if you are away from home and cannot read the local language.

7. Help me with my math homework

Google lens[宿題]Tabs (currently Android only) sound like a way to cheat math homework, but they’re actually much smarter than that, and they offer more educational insights than you can imagine.

(Image credit: Google)

Indeed, if you do a simple math calculation easily, the links you see will include Google’s calculator and, if applicable, the solution. However, Google also provides “important concept” information on algebraic equations, which gives us the basics of what is happening in the problem raised.

Mathematics is a difficult subject to learn at the best time. As such, Google Lens can be imagined as a useful helper in preparing for revisions and exams, as it can provide insights into how more advanced math concepts work.

8. Read the article

Google Lens also makes great use of Google’s speech synthesis software.[テキスト]Tabs can be used, for example, to scan the backside of articles, postcards, and serial packets for Lens to read.

(Image credit: Google)

Every time you scan the text, the result[リッスン]A button is displayed. This is a great accessibility option and can be of great benefit to users with dyslexia or those who want to learn how to pronounce a foreign language.

Yes, the listen feature works with non-English text as well. I tried highlighting both French and German text from the images I took, but in both cases the phrase was pronounced in the proper local voice.

9. Copy the text or notes to your laptop

One of the features of Google Lens is a very obvious application of this technology. You can copy the scanned text to your phone’s clipboard, of course, but the app goes one step further.

(Image credit: Future)

With Google Lens, you can also copy the text to your PC or laptop. You need to install the Chrome browser and log in to the same Google account you use on your mobile phone.For this feature[コンピュータにコピー]It has a button that puts the text on the laptop / desktop clipboard.

This is a useful shortcut, for example, if you find a section of text on your phone that you would like to refer to later for an essay or study. You can then transfer the text to your PC or laptop for future use.

Impressively, Google Lens is now able to copy handwritten notes from your mobile phone to your computer as long as your handwriting is relatively clean. Point the lens camera at the memo and highlight it[コピー]Simply click to go to the document and paste the text in your Chrome browser.

10. Learn about works of art

While the Google app can be used to identify songs, Google Lens is particularly well suited for visually identifying visual works such as paintings and digital artwork.

It’s very simple, but it’s a useful application for Google Image Search. On Android and iPhone, you can use the default Search tab on this tab.

(Image credit: Future)

From there, you can search for similar images, the same images of different sizes, find out the source of the images, in the case of digital artwork, find out who drew it, and find links to websites and social media pages. I will.

11. Identify plants and animals

You can also use the same Google Image Search Smart to identify dog, cat, and plant species. Once again, it feeds on content that Google has already placed.

For example, if you search for “Jack Russell Terrier” on Google, you will find ready-made profiles of dog breeds. It includes details such as their life expectancy, life expectancy and weight, and the general personality traits of the breed. The lens can instantly pull up these things by recognizing the types of dogs, cats and plants in the image.

(Image credit: Google Lens)

I also used Google Lens to identify the eucalyptus plant, and when I navigated to the relevant Google search results with a snapped photo, I was able to know it all. Are you studying plants that might look good around your house? This Google Lens feature is the best bet for surprisingly accurate results.

