5 days with Huawei Freebuds 4i





If you’re looking for great headphones under 100, you don’t have to look anymore.

Music lovers will know that finding the right pair of new headphones can be a bit of a nightmare. You should literally buy them and test them for a few days before you can see if they really suit you.

Thankfully, I’ve tested Huawei’s new Freebuds 4i, so I’ve removed that difficult part. It will soon be available in Ireland.

So if you are in the new headphone market, read on …

I am very satisfied. This is the simplest way to describe sound quality, and you can reach some impressive volume levels without compromising quality at both ends of the scale. Designed with pop music in mind, this technology is very clear on every layer of every production, with a surprisingly satisfying weight at the bass edge of the spectrum.

There is also a noise canceling effect where the microphone in the headphones picks up ambient noise and produces a perfectly delivered canceling sound wave. You can also turn off complete drowning and set it to a kind of half-on, half-off setting. This not only allows you to listen to music, but also to the world around you completely.

The pair we were given for review arrived in a shiny black chrome case, like the pebbles left on the beach. The earphones themselves have small stems that you can easily remove from your ears when you’re done, but give them a little extra weight to keep them in place when they’re a little active.

They look very high-end and the tech-oriented features (details below) perfectly fit the sophisticated minimalist look of the earphones themselves.

With ANC (Ambient Noise Cancellation) turned off, you can withstand up to 10 hours of continuous playback or about 6 and a half hours of talk (especially if you’re in a talkative mood). Even if you turn on ANC, you will have 7.5 hours of playback or 5.5 hours of talk.

In addition, when combined with a case, you’ll have a total of 22 hours of music playback or 14 hours of phone conversation. When it comes to charging, a 10-minute refill allows for 4 hours of regeneration, which is great for anyone who needs a quick boost before going out on the road again.

In addition to ANC, earphones are very easy to pair with your device. You can connect to Bluetooth with a quick push of a button on the case. Then there’s the incredibly easy control. It allows you to play, pause, answer, end, or change ANC sound settings by simply tapping or holding the stem of the bud itself a few times.

There doesn’t seem to be a system to skip tracks. This is the only minor disappointment we have found.

DAYFINAL-Final result

Launched on Monday, March 22nd, it costs only 79, and it’s hard to find better earphones in the range below 100. Check the Huawei site here for more details.

