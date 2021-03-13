Google allows users to update the map app with photos





Credit: Unsplash / CC0 public domain

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about many changes, including closing stores and renewing restaurant and store opening hours.

Today, Google allows all users with a Google account to make the necessary changes to over 200 million locations in the map application. New developments within the map include a local guide, a community of 150 million users worldwide who contribute to map updates.

To make the map experience even easier, Google has created a way for users to learn more about location options by looking up the latest information on different photos, reviews, and locations around the world.For example, users of Android smartphones on the map[投稿]You can now use the tabs to participate in the “Local Love Challenge”, write ratings and reviews, and check locations. The current goal is 100,000 recorded companies. The map team plans to use the Local Love Challenge to update data on future covered country locations.

Another feature that the map team will add in the coming weeks is an easy and fun place photo update to share recent photos of the places you visited. These updates help give users insight into the look and location of their business, as well as Street View and various traffic conditions nearby. To make this feature more useful, users can leave a one-line description of the photo rather than a rating or detailed review.To participate in photo updates, when the user is viewing the location[更新]Go to tab and[写真の更新をアップロード]You can select. All users can upload as many photos as they like,[更新]You can display photos left by other users in the section.

In fact, users can also help fix routes in the map app by selecting the “Edit Map” feature and reporting “missing roads”. In addition, map users can add missing roads by drawing lines, redirection roads, renaming roads, and removing or readjusting roads with incorrect names. I will. Users can also notify the map team of road closures, along with details such as date and reason. To ensure the accuracy of the data you provide before publication, our team evaluates all updates you make.

The update feature is already available in more than 80 countries, but the new location photo feature will be available in the coming months.

Google Maps allows you to pay for parking and transportation within the app.

