AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070





The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 has been awarded 5 stars in hands-on reviews, solidifying its position on the list of the best graphics cards and ensuring that AMD’s latest release, the Radeon RX 6700 XT, will win the competition.

The GPU market is now, of course, volatile, as gamers struggle to buy limited stocks (digitally speaking) before bots and crypto miners wipe them off the shelves. It will be difficult to get any of these products. But if you find that the dust has settled down and you’re finally recovering normality, which GPU is best for you?

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT has not been released yet, so you should try it out to see the actual performance. Anyway, until the latest Radeon family member reviews are published, you’ll get good insight into where the strength of each card is on the paper.

GeForce RTX 3070 vs Radeon RX 6700 XT: Price

It’s easy to compare the costs of the RTX 3070 and RX 6700 XT. The suggested retail price for the RTX3070 is set at $ 499 (£ 469, about AU $ 700), while the RX 6700XT is a bit cheaper at $ 479. (Approximately £ 340, AU $ 610).

However, given the current market for GPUs, you can also throw these prices out of the window. Now that the cards are listed at surprisingly high prices, you’re bound to get them at the actual GPU market price. miracle. I don’t know what to do, but I’ve seen other GPUs listed online and it’s highly recommended not to buy these cards at soaring prices.

Prices are expected to stabilize once inventory is replenished and the current cryptocurrency boom ends. Therefore, given your patience, you may end up seeing these list prices next to your available inventory.

GeForce RTX 3070 vs Radeon RX 6700 XT: Specifications

(Image credit: AMD)

The RTX 3070 has already proven to be a competent card for gamers. The packaging specifications are as follows:

CUDA Core: 5,888 Boost Clock: 1.73GHz Base Clock: 1.5GHz VRAM: 8GB GDDR6 Memory Interface: 256-bit TDP: 220W

So how does this compare to the Radeon RX 6700 XT? The specifications are as follows:

CUDA Core: 2,560 Boost Clock: 2.58GHz Base Clock: 2.3GHz VRAM: 12GB GDDR6 Memory Interface: 192 Bit TDP: 230W

The RX 6700 XT uses 12GB of VRAM to market to gamers trying to play at 1440p. AMD claims to guarantee the future of the card as more AAA games start to exceed 9GB of VRAM usage. The RTX3070, on the other hand, has 8GB of GDDR6V RAM and has enough memory to run 4K games.

The Miller effect that occurs on these two GPUs is numerous. The clock speed of the RX 6700 XT is fast, but it’s completely flat on the CUDA core, and the RTX 3070 is more than twice as fast as its rivals.

GeForce RTX 3070 vs Radeon RX 6700 XT: Performance

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Given that the RX 6700 XT hasn’t hit the shelves yet, it would be difficult to compare these cards to each other from a performance standpoint, but after officially running some benchmarks, check for updates in this space. please.

But on paper, this is likely to be a close call. During AMD’s official benchmark presentation, it was found that the maximum setting of 1440p showed a number very comparable to the RTX 3070, and both cards seemed to be in equal competition. Suspiciously, these benchmarks don’t seem to include ray tracing performance, and early leaks suggest that this is where the Nvidia RTX 3070 begins to pull out some serious punches.

This isn’t surprising given that we forced the RTX 3070 to take on difficult titles and captured everything we threw like a champion. Both Horizon Zero Dawn and Red Dead Redemption 2 were able to run at 75 fps through 1080p in all settings, but MSAA was maximized. As a result, even at 4K in some games, Nvidia candidates have already proven to be beyond their capabilities.

However, some of these leaks indicate that the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT may be faster than the RTX 3070 in some titles, so GPUs that aren’t currently released should be judged less rigorously. There is none. In particular, it is a game benchmark optimized for the RDNA2 architecture.

GeForce RTX 3070 vs Radeon RX 6700 XT: Which Should I Buy?

Given the current shortage of GPUs on the market, this should probably be read as “Which one can I buy?”, But if you’re lucky enough to have both available, the GeForce RTX 3070 I recommend … now.

The RX 6700 XT’s (albeit unconfirmed) leaked benchmark could be slower than the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti and isn’t worth the $ 20 savings against the more powerful RTX 3070. Of course I don’t know. Until it’s actually available, AMD’s current shortage of DLSS rivals and more games using AI framerate boosters could make Nvidia graphics cards a better investment in the future. There is sex.

We’re always thinking that the Radeon RX 6700 XT can prove to be a worthwhile investment compared to the GeForce RTX 3070, but no matter which option you choose, you’ll get solid performance, especially with the latest AAA titles. .. I am upgrading from an older card such as the ‘1070 Ti or RX Vega 56.

