Chromebook Tablets: Make the most of Chrome OS tablet mode





Chromebooks are no longer just cheap laptops used just for browsing the web or doing rudimentary studies. Many Chromebooks have a touch screen and a versatile form factor in addition to running Android apps, which can be turned into a tablet.

However, Chrome OS tablet mode is still relatively new and, like iPad OS and Windows 10, is not as mature as other modes. However, catching up quickly, Google has already released a series of updates that will allow you to take more advantage of Chrome. OS on the touch screen. Here’s how to improve your tablet experience on your Chromebook:

Switch to floating keyboard

Input on the touch screen can be a tedious process. It gets even more annoying when the virtual keyboard occupies half of the screen.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

In Chrome OS, you can fix this by switching to a floating keyboard. This minimizes the wide keyboard that extends across the bottom half of the screen into a floating movable window by default.

The mini floating keyboard makes it more convenient to type on the touch screen, especially with one hand. It can be placed in the corners so that your fingers can easily reach all the keys.

To enable this feature, launch your Chromebook keyboard in tablet mode and tap the small square button in the center of the top row. The keyboard is undocked from the bottom and reduced to a much smaller window. You can also hold down the edge and drag to resize it. To return the keyboard to its original size, touch the square icon again.

Get used to multitasking gestures

The multitasking feature of Chrome OS is also available in tablet mode. This means you can easily multitask between windows and arrange apps side by side. All can be operated with fingers. But first, you need to get the hang of touch gestures on your Chromebook.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

To see all open apps, swipe from bottom to top and press and hold until you’re in the overview layout. If you want to work with two windows at the same time, go to the overview page. Hold down one of the apps to move it and drop it on the left or right edge. If you’re already in the app and want to activate split screen mode, swipe from top to bottom and drag the window to either side.

Once it occupies half of the screen, touch another app and it will automatically expand to fill the remaining space. You can adjust the size of each split screen app by dragging the thin black stripe in the center.

Finally, you can pull up the dock of your fixed app by performing a short swipe-up gesture from the bottom. Swipe down to go to the app drawer.

Call the Google Assistant to perform hands-free quick actions

Navigating a full-fledged desktop operating system like Chrome OS by hand can be tedious. Fortunately, the Google Assistant can help.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

By connecting the Google Assistant to your Chromebook workflow, you can skip a few steps and save time on actions such as launching an app or creating a new document in Google Docs.

You can also call the Google Assistant by voice on your Chromebook. So, for example, instead of always accessing the app drawer and opening a new app, you just have to ask the Google Assistant. The Google Assistant can also scan the contents of your Chromebook screen to retrieve relevant information.

To turn on the Google Assistant in Chrome OS[設定]>[検索とアシスタント]>[Googleアシスタント]Go to. For hands-free commands, enable “OK, Google”.

Swipe back to the previous web page

You don’t have to reach for the back button in Google Chrome every time you go to the previous web page.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

In Chrome OS tablet mode, just swipe inward from the left edge of the screen. This gesture works the other way around. You can use the gesture of swiping from right to left to advance your browsing history.

Hide the shelf to free up more screen space

When you place your Chromebook in the tablet position, Chrome OS splits the pinned app into a more touchable dock, and the shelf only shows the connection status and time. The dock is automatically hidden by default, but the shelf is always visible and consumes valuable screen space.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Fortunately, Chrome OS also allows you to hide the shelf.To do this, press and hold[シェルフの自動非表示]Select an option. If you need access to the shelves to check the time or Wi-Fi connection, just swipe up.

Stick to Android apps optimized for Chrome OS

The Android Play Store has been available on Chrome OS for some time, but not all apps are compatible with Chromebooks. If you use an app that hasn’t been updated for Chrome OS in tablet mode, it may crash or become unresponsive and not work as intended on the big screen.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Therefore, it’s best to stick to Android apps designed for Chrome OS. You don’t even have to look far to find these apps. On the Play Store home page, Google has booked the first few sections to highlight Chromebook-optimized apps. So when you launch the Play Store, you’ll see a list at the top, such as “Productivity apps for Chromebooks” and “Creativity in Chromebooks.”

Enter text by hand

If you have a stylus, or are tired of typing using traditional keyboard layouts on the touch screen, you can type handwritten text in Chrome OS. Instead of typing one key at a time, you can scribble as usual. ChromeOS detects characters and translates them into text, even in cursive.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

You can activate the handwriting mode by activating the on-screen keyboard and touching the wavy button in the upper left corner. You can write by hand on the black canvas and quickly access characters such as backspace, carriage returns, and pictograms from the list of buttons on both sides. You can also cross the words you write and delete them immediately.

