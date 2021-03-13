Nvidia brings Reflex, a technology that reduces latency, to Overwatch





An update to the Overwatchs Public Test Region (PTR) brings NVidas’ latency-reducing technology called Reflex to popular esports titles (via Engadget). This technology aims to make the game more responsive by reducing the time between mouse clicks and actions appearing on the screen. It was announced in January that it will appear in Overwatch, but it is now available to players with access to the PTR and the latest Nvidia drivers.

If you don’t get one of Nvidias’ latest graphics cards, you’re expected to be able to try Reflex in Overwatch. This technology was announced with a 30-series graphics card, but it works with older cards as well. For GTX 900 series.

Nvidia has a very detailed explanation of how the technology works, but in a very surface level overview, the game works with the GPU and just in time so that the frame is displayed on the monitor. To be created with. Theoretically, you should always check for the latest information.

Latency has several implications, especially when it comes to online games. Reflex isn’t designed to improve network latency, so if you have a poor internet connection, you won’t be able to improve your gaming experience that much.

Whether the difference in latency is noticeable depends largely on the type of equipment you are using, how good it is, and how good you are. Still, if you’re one of the testers, it’s worth turning it on and trying it out to see if you notice any improvements. For everyone else, it looks forward to trying it out in a future update.

AMD also has a feature called Radeon Anti-Lag that aims to reduce the input delay of the graphics card. This can also be turned on in Overwatch.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos