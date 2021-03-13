GTA Chinatown Wars Creator / Rockstar Leeds Founder Died





Gordon Hall, one of the founders of Rockstar Leeds, died at the age of 51. The news of Hall’s demise was first shared by Games Industry, which quoted experts from various industries in the development scene in Yorkshire, where Hall had long been based. The cause of death is unknown.

Team17 co-founder Martin Brown told the gaming industry that Gordon was incredibly motivated and positive to be around. His pursuit of excellence was astounding, and he formed a wonderful and credible bond with those who chose to work with him (hard). As a close friend, he was really inspiring and talking about a truly energetic one-off socially. Gordon will be very sadly missed.

Hall worked on titles such as Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories and GTA: Chinatown Wars. In 2009, he worked on the Red Dead Redemption with the Rockstar San Diego team and also lent his talent to LA Noire. He co-founded Rockstar Leeds (formerly Mobius Entertainment Limited) in December 1997.

A Rockstar Games spokesman told IGN that we were very sad to hear that Gordon Hall had recently died. While with us, Gordon helped create some really great games and helped create the classic Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars. May he rest in peace. Our condolences go for the loss of his family and friends.

Hall has survived by his son. Our ideas are directed at his colleagues and loved ones.

[Source: Games Industry, IGN]

