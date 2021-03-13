These Bethesda Game Pass games have secret weapons on the Xbox Series X





The day after Microsoft completed its $ 7.5 billion acquisition of Bethesda, 20 games appeared on the Game Pass and anyone could play immediately with a $ 9.99 / month subscription. Now it seems that anyone browsing the catalog on the new Xbox Series X will soon get a big bonus.

In an official Xbox podcast, Xbox Senior Communications Manager Jeff Rubenstein reveals that five of the 20 titles Skyrim, Fallout 4, Fallout 76, Dishonored, and Prey will use Xbox Series Xs FPS Boost technology. Did. In other words, the frame rate is much higher than anything else. It was possible on Xbox One.

Interestingly, at the time of this writing, all references to FPS Boost seem to have been removed from the video, but it’s been widely reported that it was revealed after it was first discovered by @ Wario64 on Twitter. It was. You can see a sudden jump at the position of Larry Hrybs at 14:16 when the cut was made. Hopefully it’s not a sign that Rubenstein spoke too early.

In any case, you haven’t missed so much without hearing the exact wording. Frame rates reach nearly 60fps, but no mention is made of the differences experienced by Series S and Series X players. In particular, there was no suggestion of an upgrade release date, but given that it was a title that Microsoft demonstrated the technology, it’s not surprising in Fallout 4, but at least it’s in the pipeline. It will be good. October.

Obviously, the acquisition of Bethesda and dedicating future titles to the PC and Xbox is a big win for Microsoft, but it’s also a more subtle win in the fight against the PS5.

The PS5 supports virtually all PS4 games through backward compatibility, but it’s clear that Sony doesn’t have as much inventory in this feature as Microsoft. If your game has no limits, the frame rate can go up, but games that are locked at 30 fps will remain the same unless the developer takes the time to create a native PS5 port. As a result, Call of Duty Warzone, Rocket League, etc. play at 120fps on the Xbox Series X, but despite the technical features of the console, there are no options on the PS5. It’s not an easy patch.

It’s nice to see Sony make its backward compatibility policy a bit more flexible, but it doesn’t seem to diminish its enthusiasm for the console in a measurable way. Both PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles will be out of stock as soon as they arrive. So it’s too early to tell which company will have the upper hand when this generation ends.

Best Xbox Game Pass Deals for Today

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos