7 things you never search on Google





You may think of yourself as a tech-savvy individual who never falls into online scams. Regularly mark suspicious email messages as spam and never click on anything that doesn’t seem legitimate.

Who do you think is the most vulnerable to online scams? Tap or click here to find out which age groups are falling for them.

You don’t have to do extraordinary browsing to encounter scams. You may not know something like a free Amazon gift card to Google, but what if you need help with your Prime account? You are looking for customer service, right? Wrong. The best way to find help is to access the source. Read how to get what you need without risk.

1. Customer service number

Calling some of the biggest tech companies isn’t always easy. When I log in to my Prime account, I have a hard time finding my contact phone number. At best, you can get them to call you.

Amazon prefers to handle things through online chat, which can be found by going to Customer Service> Need Help> Contact Us> Start Chat Now. From this page[電話をかけることができます]You can also click the link to set up the phone. For more information on contacting Amazon, tap or click here.

Apple provides phone numbers depending on where you live. Get your Apple Customer Service phone numbers in the US and Canada here.

As a general rule, do not use Google customer service numbers. Even the best results can lead you to a fake phone number, where someone asks you for personal information, including your credit card number.

You may also encounter malicious links that infect your computer with malware. If you would like to contact the company, please visit its official page and find the information there.

2. Technical support

It’s understandable that if something goes wrong with your electronics, you lose your composure. You may be worried about losing important data in the middle of your project. In a panic situation, start searching for technical support online and click on the first official looking result. Don’t do it This can exacerbate the problem.

Scammers can easily create spoofed websites that look real. You will face fake phone numbers where they try to get paid from you in return for dealing with your technical issues. In reality, they don’t fix anything. They are just stripping you off.

Related: PSA: Flash is stopped.Don’t fall into this fake warning

Always find the technical support link and phone number from the official website. Whether it’s Microsoft, Samsung or Sony, you’ll find what you need through their site. And while this cannot be emphasized enough, none of these companies, or any other company, will contact you to notify you that there is a problem with your device.

If you receive a call or email that your computer is infected or that your phone is buggy, ignore it. The same is true for online technical support pop-ups that include contact numbers. They are fake and should be ignored.

3. Financial services and apps

Thanks to the internet, you don’t have to leave home to pay for banks or services. Sharing personal information online is always at risk, but it can be exacerbated by financial involvement.

Payment apps such as Venmo, Zelle and PayPal make it easy to send money to your business or friends. However, you need to be especially careful when using these apps. A CashApp user recently received an alert that there was a problem with his account.

She searched for the Cash Apps customer service number and recalled the results. The person she talked to had the app downloaded, which gave him access to his account. He robbed her of the blinds. Tap or click here for other cases like this and how to avoid them.

Use the company’s official website or app to get the contact information you need, just as you would for customer service or technical support. Some companies, like Cash App, don’t even have a customer service number.

Take the same precautions in your banking business. Check the back of your credit and debit cards for the official phone number.

4. Government program

Pandemics are tough for everyone and you may want to know when you can get help. Seeing the stimulus program running, we know that the time it takes to receive a check varies from person to person. Not surprisingly, scammers are waiting for you to search for something like this: Where is my stimulus check?

Google claims to be fighting scammers during a pandemic, but researchers at the Tech Transparency Project easily found fraudulent ads. Stimulation check ads direct users to sites that request payment or install malware on the victim’s device. If you need more information about stimulus checks or tax cuts, please visit IRS.gov / coronavirus.

5. Trade expert

In the olden days, before the internet, I used to look at my phone book when I needed to hire someone to paint my house, install a new washer / dryer, or repair my sink. .. Now you can go to Google, search for a plumber or electrician, and set something up. Not so fast.

Just because a result is at the top of a Google search doesn’t mean that the person / company has a good reputation. Check out review sites such as Angie’s List and Yelp before providing information or making a call. Not only can you check if your business is legal, but you can also find help without doing a Google search.

6. App

There are apps for everything, but not all apps are secure. Downloading a program from a third-party app store opens your device against potentially malicious software. Even if the app doesn’t adversely affect your phone or tablet, it may still provide your personal information when you create an account.

Stay away from third-party app stores and stick to the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to search for legitimate apps. Malicious apps can break into the official app store, but the powerful review process gives you a chance to fight.

7. Coupon code

We all want to save money, especially during this difficult time. Coupon codes are a convenient way to save a little bit here and there, but there are some risks.

Suppose you search for a coupon code on Google and find a code that promises an important deal, such as 50% off your purchase. Clicking the link will take you to a page that requests personal information in exchange for a coupon. I have your red flag.

If you need a coupon code, check the promotion on the company site itself. You can also use services like Honey to find and apply coupons. Tap or click here to find out how to save money with Honey.

