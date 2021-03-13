MLB The Show 21: Description of Pinpoint Pitching System





Sony San Diego hosted the first major premiere of MLB The Show 21. The main focus is the batting and pitching mechanism. One of the new features introduced this year is the pinpoint pitching system. This will be available to one of the three mechanic players when they are on the mound.

Pinpoint pitching is the most challenging of the three mechanisms, but it is the most rewarding because it can provide the most accurate pitch. The improved PAR (Perfect Accuracy Region) is designed to give players a better understanding of where the intended pitch will land in the strike zone.

PInpoint Pitching combines some of the meter and analog pitching features with a new specific gesture motion performed on the R stick. This motion is evaluated on the GRD system: gesture performance, release timing, release direction. If all three are done correctly, you can produce perfect pitch with very high accuracy.

In other words, Pinpoint Pitching is a highly skilled cap mechanic who rewards players with fine control over the R stick. Players have to weigh the balance between difficulty and reward.

People invited to the recent Technical Alpha were able to play with the new pinpoint pitching mechanic, but of course no one could share their views on it. Unfortunately I wasn’t invited, so I don’t know how it actually works. But it definitely elicited a comparison with the NBA 2K, which uses a similar mechanism (and was greatly disliked by the community).

For those who couldn’t tinker with mechanics, recent streams have seen us how it works. Use the left stick to move the pitch arrow and circle left or right in relation to the placement of the ball in the zone. This is important when ending pitch motion.

Next you will see a preview of the pitch motion. Each pitch type has a separate motion that needs to run at the same speed as the preview. You need to use the right stick to perform this same gesture and perform it at the same speed. This correlates with the movement of the pitcher on the mound. Therefore, fastballs have the same gesture motion (up and down), but the speed at which they are performed varies from pitcher to pitcher.

All pitches end at 12 o’clock, regardless of movement. Two gears that help identify timing begin to approach. There is also dynamically colored feedback that also helps with timing. Green is good, yellow means slow down, red means you are failing.

When you reach the 12 o’clock position, there is a release mechanism and you need to pull the right stick down to where you placed the first arrow. Again, each pitcher has a different pitch timing and movement. For example, when a car show pitches from windup, the release timing is delayed, so you need to sit on top a little longer than the pitcher throws from the stretch.

Each pitch has its own gesture. Fastball is the easiest. Straight up and down movement. The off-speed pitch has complex movements designed to recreate what is happening on the mound.

Pinpoint Pitching seems to be designed for the most competitive and skilled players. I’ll give it a try, but I think it’s a more traditional meter-pitch type player.

