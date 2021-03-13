Pokemon: 10 Most Troublesome Moves to Face





These movements make Pokemon fighting more difficult, too long, too short, and give stat conditions that cannot be swung without items.

There are over 800 movements in Pokemon games and it is impossible to remember all of them. The most powerful ones can make it difficult to win some battles and will be satisfying when the trainer finally wins. However, some moves stand out as being particularly awkward to encounter.

These movements make Pokemon fighting more difficult and not only damage Pokemon too long, too short, or damage Pokemon, but also give them stat conditions that are cumbersome and difficult to remove without items.

10 Harden keeps fighting forever

Harden is one of the worst moves encountered for a new trainer entering the Viridian Forest for the first time. Harden, used by Pokemon such as Metapod and Kakuna, increases defense. For trainers who still have low-level Pokemon, this means that the fight will last forever, especially since Metapods like to use only this movement.

The only bad thing is that there are two metapods on the battlefield that only Harden knows, as the trainer has to wait for the moving PP to run out in order to damage the enemy.

9 Sand attack reduces accuracy

Sand attack is a frustrating move. Pokemon that use movement throw sand into the opponent’s eyes, causing blindness and reduced accuracy. This makes the movement more difficult to land, and after missing several times in a row, most trainers begin to become frustrated.

No one wants to see their Pokemon move around while the enemy is landing a free hit. This move is great against powerful gym leaders, but no one enjoys being on the receiving side of a sand attack.

8 Explosion faints both Pokemon

An explosion is a movement in which a Pokemon blows itself up. No trainer enjoys seeing the wild Pokemon that he wanted to catch. To make matters worse, the explosion also causes great damage to the trainer’s Pokemon, sometimes enough to faint it.

Combat looks pointless as trainers have to say goodbye to experience and deal with fainted party members.

7 Teleport makes it difficult to catch Pokemon

Teleport is the most commonly used movement by Abra. This makes Abra a little harder to catch than other Pokemon. Because trainers like to use teleports to escape combat before they have enough HP to throw a pocket ball.

Teleport will soon end the Pokemon battle. That is, the trainer misses capturing some experience points of encounters with Abra.

6 Stealth Rock Punishes Trainer for Switching Pokemon

Stealth rock is not a move that immediately damages your opponent. The user scatters rocks floating on the enemy side of the battlefield. This means that every time the trainer switches Pokemon, it will take a lot of damage.

The trainer then needs to determine if it’s worth switching Pokemon. The damage you take depends on how effective the rock movement is against the Pokemon sent into battle, and this trap is deadly for certain types.

5 Sandstorm Damage Pokemon in each round

Sandstorms change the weather in the area for 5 turns. At the end of each turn, non-ground, steel, or rock-type Pokemon are damaged. This is especially annoying for trainers who don’t have access to any of these types immediately, as sandstorms work like effects such as burns and poison.

Sandstorms can also reduce the effects of movement enhanced by other types of weather conditions.

4 Supersonic confuses Pokemon

Some Pokemon can emit sound waves that confuse enemies. This can be one of the most annoying conditions of all. When confused, Pokemon not only miss the chance to attack their opponents with movement, but also damage themselves.

Pokemon like Golbat and Zubat like to use this movement a lot, and it’s a terrible experience to be trapped in a cave with lots of bats.

3 Pursuit takes out Pokemon that will not faint otherwise

Tracking usually doesn’t do much damage. However, if you switch to another Pokemon and use it, this damage will be doubled. It always hits the Pokemon just before it is recalled with full accuracy.

As a result, unhealthy Pokemon usually faint, even though trainers are trying to save them. It’s a terrible way for trainers to lose Pokemon. Especially if you don’t see that movement.

2 Poison Sting Poison Pokemon

With Poison Sting, Pokemon will damage your opponent with a toxic barb or stinger. It can also addict the target. This is a status condition that most trainers want to avoid. When poisoned, Pokemon take damage every turn.

Outside of combat, each time the trainer takes a step, the Pokemon gets more and more damaged, and the trainer must either use the item or rush to the nearest Pokemon Center.

1 Sheer Cold is a one-hit KO move

Shear Cold is an icy movement that allows you to defeat Pokemon with a single hit. When this move is used, trainers must expect it to miss or their Pokemon to overtake the enemy. Shear Cold can be used a total of 5 times in a single battle. In other words, the enemy has 5 chances to knock out the trainer’s Pokemon with one hit.

Type matches are not important here, so trainers should either use protect-like movements or expect good luck.

