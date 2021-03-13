How to enable two-factor authentication for your Google account





Two-factor authentication is becoming more and more important to protect your online account. Here’s how to launch and run with your Google account:

For those who have a Google account, setting up two-factor authentication is one of the best ways to do it. Two-factor authentication (often called 2FA) is now available for many online accounts. It should be enabled as much as possible, but it’s especially important for Google. We encourage you to look at how your Google account is used by Gmail, YouTube, AdSense, and countless other services and protect it as much as possible.

Two-factor authentication is essentially another layer of security, making it even more difficult for someone to access your account without permission. After the user enters the password, 2FA asks the user to confirm that it is the user who is actually trying to access the account. You can do this by sending a text message to the user with a unique code that you need to enter, or by generating that code through a dedicated 2FA app.

Related: How to change your Google account password

With that in mind, let’s move back to setting up 2FA for your Google account. To get started, go to Google on your computer and click on the profile icon in the upper right corner to get started.[Googleアカウントの管理]Click. When the new page has finished loading, look at the left side of the screen and click.[セキュリティ]..[Googleへのログイン]In the section titled[2段階認証プロセス]Click. On the next page[開始]You will be prompted to click the button and re-enter your account password. Once that’s all done, you’ll be popped up with a page with the available two-factor authentication methods. On this page[続行]Click to use two-factor authentication at Google’s device prompt. Google then sends the prompt to the device associated with your account (such as your Android phone or iPhone). At this point, the user is asked to confirm that they are trying to sign in. After confirming this, Google will provide you with the ability to type. Phone number as a backup option.

Be sure to use the Google 2FA device prompt

Google allows you to set up two-factor authentication in a number of different ways, including prompting on your smartphone, using a physical security key, and getting a text message containing a 2FA code. Of these options, we recommend using the device prompt. It’s much more secure than getting the code via SMS text message, more convenient than requiring a physical 2FA key, and usually provides the best overall balance for most users. The user enters the password and confirms that they are trying to sign in on another device. That’s all. Only that particular device can be used to authenticate logins, making it faster, simpler, and more secure.

Now that everything is done, two-factor authentication is officially set up for that Google account. You can edit this at any time by returning to your account’s privacy page. If for some reason someone decides to disable 2FA, you can do that too. However, given how much security can be gained by enabling two-factor authentication, users are advised to leave it alone and continue.

Next: Details of iPhone and Android apps that leak user data: What you need to know

Source: Google

How Mekagidra can explain that Godzilla is a GvK villain

About the author Joseph Maring (55 articles published)

Joe has been an active author and speaker of consumer technology since 2012. His greatest passion lies in his smartphone, but with the CPU he can listen to almost anything. He lives in Kalamazoo, Michigan, with his wife, two cats, and a pitbull / boxer mix.

Other works by Joseph Maring

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos