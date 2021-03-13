Deloitte Report: Tech Trends 2021





Our digital community demands that private and public enterprises need to plan for tomorrow’s challenges while performing today’s tasks. But knowing what the future holds is not as easy as it sounds.

At Deloitte, we feel our responsibility to help our clients and partners anticipate trends, especially those that affect their relationships with the people who serve them. In the process, Deloitte’s 12th Annual Tech Trends Report provides insights and inspiration for future digital journeys.

New technologies are rethinking how we organize, operate and strategize. We help businesses and governments adopt technology to strengthen human decision-making, rethink their workplace and customer experiences, and strengthen their equity initiatives.

The 2021 Tech Trends report provides insights on nine trends. they are:

Strategy, design

Today’s technology is a source of new competitive advantage for some organizations and a threat to their continued survival for others. That’s why strategists are looking to strategic technology platforms with advanced analytics, automation, and AI. Organizations use these tools to continually identify internal and external strategic forces, communicate strategic decisions, and monitor results. As a result, companies are transforming strategic development from infrequent, time-consuming processes to continuous, dynamic processes that help strategists think broader and more creatively about their broader future potential. ..

Core revival

Modernizing legacy enterprise systems and migrating them to the cloud can help unleash your organization’s digital potential. Until recently, these efforts could also undermine the same organization’s digital transformation budget. For many, the cost of cloud migration and other core modernization strategies required can be exorbitant. This will change soon. What we perceive as a growth trend is that some pioneering companies are beginning to use clever outsourcing arrangements to redesign traditional business cases for core modernization. .. Similarly, some companies are looking for opportunities to move their core assets to increasingly powerful platforms, including low-code options. Finally, many are pushing for a platform-first strategy by addressing the technical debt of ERP systems and migrating unnecessary functionality to other platforms. In a business environment defined by historical uncertainty, these innovative approaches to deriving more value from legacy core assets could soon become a standard component of all CIO digital transformation playbooks. There is sex.

Unchained supply

The supply chain, long thought to be the cost of doing business, is moving from the back office to the forefront of enabling the value of customer segmentation and product differentiation. Future-oriented manufacturers, retailers, distributors and others are looking for ways to turn supply chain cost centers into customer-centric value drivers. They derive more value from the data they collect, analyze and share throughout the supply network. Finally, some of these organizations are using robots, drones, and advanced image recognition to explore opportunities to make physical supply chain interactions more efficient, effective, and safe for their employees. I am. Indeed, transforming an established supply chain into a resilient customer-centric supply network is a challenge, and for most organizations it is an ongoing journey and one of the most important. The turmoil we saw in the COVID-19 pandemic can be taken for granted. When the next global event occurs, technology and supply chain leaders can’t claim they didn’t see it coming.

MLOps: Industrialized AI

Sophisticated machine learning models help businesses efficiently discover patterns, uncover anomalies, make predictions and decisions, and generate insights. And it is becoming a major driver of organizational performance. Enterprises recognize the need to move from personal heroics to designed performance in order to efficiently move ML models from development to production and management. However, many are hampered by clunky and fragile development and deployment processes that hinder experimentation and collaboration between product teams, operations staff, and data scientists. As AI and ML mature, strong engineering and operational discipline allows organizations to overcome these obstacles and effectively scale AI to transform their business. To realize the broader and more transformative benefits of AI and ML, the era of artificial AI must give way to one of the automated, industrialized insights. Enter MLOps (also known as ML CI / CD, ModelOps, ML DevOps). An application of DevOps tools and approaches to model development and delivery for industrializing and scaling machine learning, from development and deployment to continuous model maintenance and management.

Machine Data Revolution: Supplying Machines

As machine learning is poised to reinvent enterprise operations and decision-making, the number of AI pioneers is increasing, with legacy data models and infrastructure (all to support human decision-making, not machines). We are aware that (designed) can be an obstacle to the success of ML. In response, these organizations are taking steps to disrupt the data management value chain end-to-end. As part of the growth trend, we are introducing new technologies and approaches such as advanced data capture and structuring capabilities, analytics to identify connections between random data, and next-generation cloud-based data stores that support complex modeling. I will. By combining these tools and methods, organizations can use growing data to prepare for the future of a new era in which machines not only enhance human decision-making, but also make large-scale real-time decisions that humans cannot. Can be changed to.

Zero Trust: Never Trust, Always Verify

Advanced cyberattacks and a changing corporate environment have undermined the traditional (and somewhat flawed) castle and moat approach to cybersecurity. Zero Trust is rooted in the notion that modern enterprise environments require different approaches to security. That is, there are no boundaries defined in which all users, workloads, devices, and networks are essentially trusted. In a zero trust architecture, every access request provides context for the user ID, device, location, and each connection, and all available data, including other variables that allow for more subtle risk-based decisions. You need to validate based on the points. Data, applications, workloads, and other resources are treated as separate manageable units to contain breaches and are provided with access based on the principle of least privilege. The automation and engineering required to properly implement a zero-trust security architecture helps strengthen security regimes, simplify security management, improve the end-user experience, and enable modern enterprise environments. However, moving to Zero Trust requires a great deal of effort and planning, including addressing basic cybersecurity issues, automating manual processes, planning transformations for security organizations, technology landscapes, and the enterprise itself. There is a possibility of becoming.

Restart Digital Workplace

As the world’s largest unplanned telecommuting experiment continues, many business leaders ask unanswered questions. Will remote work become a rule or an exception once the dust has settled down? Is the permanent workforce in remote areas sustainable? How are productivity and employee well-being affected? Will innovation suffer if there is no face-to-face peer connection? What is the role of the physical office? Companies may be able to overcome digital workplace deficits and ambiguities by more deliberately embracing the positive aspects of digital workplaces, such as data generated by workers’ tools and platforms. This allows organizations to optimize individual and team performance and customize the employee experience through personalized recommendations, making remote work more than a traditional office proxy reduction. And as onsite workspaces and headquarters evolve, organizations can use this data to create prosperous, productive, and cost-effective offices that seamlessly interweave with remote experiences. ..

Billions Bespoke: Digital and Physical Encounters

In retrospect, 2020 could be a turning point for most people to adapt to digital interactions and lead their daily lives, such as working from home, online school, and grocery ordering. Still, with the proliferation of digital interactions, many of us are looking forward to the days of face-to-face interaction. Looking to the future, consumers no longer expect to be satisfied with a clear physical or digital branding experience. Consumers expect a blend of the best of both worlds, a highly personalized face-to-face experience, without sacrificing the convenience of online transactions. Over the next 18-24 months, the face-to-face and digital experience is expected to become more seamless and intertwined. Online and offline interactions are no longer separate experiences. A customer journey consists of deliberately designed face-to-face and digital elements that are integrated to create a seamless brand experience tailored to the behavior, attitudes and preferences of individual customers. ..

DEI tech: a tool for fairness

Many organizations embrace diversity, fairness, and inclusion as business imperatives, and address bias and inequality to improve corporate and employee performance, an overall organization-wide workforce strategy. An increasing number of organizations are adopting. While HR professionals often lead DEI strategies, technology leaders are strategic partners by designing, developing, and implementing technology-enabled solutions to address the increasingly complex DEI workforce challenges. Plays an important role as. In the coming months, companies expect to be able to notify, deliver, and measure the impact of DEI with new tools that incorporate advanced analytics, automation, and AI, such as natural language processing and machine learning. doing.

