Fortnite fans are worried about Johnny after the season 6 trailer is revealed





Fortnite fans saw Season 6 for the first time this morning, but now they’re really worried about Johnny. The character has been featured multiple times in the trailer, and the entire fandom is trying to decipher clues. Too many photos of Johnny. Some were taken with him as a robot, while others focused on Dia, Debowler, and perhaps football star Neymar. This is a very wild element shuffle, but what’s new in Fortnite? Orders are currently playing with the emotions of the entire fan base and they are seeking answers. Some players can be comforted by the fact that Epic Games usually leaves a breadcrumb trail for curious players whenever major developments are imminent. Look only at Shenanigan, who recently had a zero point. There is no doubt that something big will happen and Johnny will be in the eyes of the storm.

He gave everything to the order … and for what?

3.16.2021. # FortniteSeason6 pic.twitter.com/vP0tZytkaU

— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 13, 2021

In the trailer, the agent said: What’s the point of recording these logs if you’re not going to hear them? You lost control of the zero point, do you know what that means? Don’t just say you’re not doing anything. I have devoted my life to order. I gave it all. And for what? How to just sit down and watch the reality end? It’s not who we are. At least that’s not who I am. not anymore. “

Epic Games describes Chapter 2, Season 6.

“Chapter 2 Season 6 will begin on March 16th, with the explosive conclusions of the Season 5 event,” said Epic Games. “When we first start a new season, we’ll play the conclusions of Agent Johnny’s mission at the Zero Crisis Finale. The aftermath of this event, as we know it, is sure to shape reality.”

What do you think Johnny is doing? Let us know in the comments!

Excitement is rising

There is a picture of Dia, he was 6 Tier 100 last season, but there seems to be a wolf wtf

Johnny is against IO I’m very excited https://t.co/RsfNPFlv4B

— CFortune (@CFortune_) March 13, 2021 prevnext Can you imagine?

Yoo renamed the visitor and crew set to “The Eight” set and imagines that the first skin is part of the set.

It would be crazy

— CFortune (@CFortune_) March 13, 2021 prevnext This would be too wild

What happens if Agent Johnny plays as he passes through each crossover during the event?

— New ShadowOpsFN (@GhostOpsFN) March 13, 2021 prevnext fully possible

The theory, reality logs were intended for that mysterious woman, or at least a higher up of the order, by phone from the trailer.

Now that everything is shit, Johnny will probably blame the order to do nothing and will be fraudulent next season https://t.co/pV4IN0MLyw

— Pen (@ That1Pen) March 13, 2021





