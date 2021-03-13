Technology investment surges as cooperation between United Arab Emirates and Israel strengthens-News





Investors have a lot of reserve capacity available, and given the stronger aspects in many areas, especially in the technology area, more investment is expected this year.

And the adaptability of innovation in all situations is the main reason investors and entrepreneurs work together for more business prospects, the chief executive of Israel’s leading startup enabler believes.

“Covid is the fastest accelerator of innovation in recent years. [with] Most of the innovation is about digitalization, “Meir Valman, director of Start-Up Nation Central (SNC), told Khaleej Times in an interview.

“Pandemic has restricted travel to very small areas, but today’s customers can reach distant locations as easily as nearby locations, and with the latest technology, reach a wider market. It represents an opportunity. It has been reduced. “

SNC is a non-profit organization that helps address global challenges by connecting Israeli technology with multinational corporations, governments, investors and non-governmental organizations. In January, the Israeli ecosystem set a record for tech companies raising record highs in a month. This includes most mega rounds over $ 100 million in the same time frame.

FinTech achievements

The sub-sector within FinTech that has benefited most from the pandemic is payments. Valman said SMEs need to make more electronic payments available to their clients, a great opportunity for the UAE people.

“This is very relevant to all companies doing business in the UAE. As more and more people move to using apps and online banking, fraud prevention solutions are becoming more important. As more and more people work online both internally and externally, including financially, enterprise solutions are becoming very important, “he added.

Balmain says Israeli start-ups are always looking for partnerships with companies. The connection between the United Arab Emirates and Israeli entities helps entrepreneurs in the latter to better understand the former business and innovation culture.

In addition, many of the UAE’s strategic challenges resonate well with Israel’s capabilities, including areas such as agricultural food, water and digital healthcare, as well as horizontal technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, Balman said. Added.

“In that sense, both countries can learn a lot from each other and gain great value,” he points out.

Adaptability

Like the rest of the world, Israeli engineers had to get used to working under the new conditions of remote work and remote sales. What they were particularly successful at was quickly adapting to this new reality in terms of implementing new work practices, interacting with clients, and hiring more people as needed.

“We help existing businesses create or improve their digital products, and other companies that are currently more advanced in this area, or startups that are essentially focused on digital solutions for new. You can be able to compete with them, “he said. ..

He emphasized that the United Arab Emirates, a central player in the region and distribution centers in the Middle East and North Africa, can increase the visibility and accessibility of Israeli technology.

This is also the reason for the constant communication between UAE and Israeli business leaders in various industries.

In fact, he says, SNC has a “great partner” with the UAE and is constantly seeking to expand its network to promote and promote relations between the UAE and Israel through innovation.

In December, SNC, along with startup accelerators Novex Technologies, Hybrid and Fusion LA, is a counterpart of the Israeli Innovation Technology Business Ecosystem and its UAE.

It was founded by Hybrid Managing Director Noa Gastfreund, Fusion LA Co-Founder Guy Katsovich, and Nobex CEO Basil Farraj. It already has more than 1,000 employees in the business, innovation and technology sectors, as well as investors, developers and government agencies from both countries.

“We are confident that this unique and exciting agreement will bring business alliances and cooperation,” Balmain added.

“The outlook is very strong. Demand is rising in many sectors … and we are ready to meet this demand.”

— [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos