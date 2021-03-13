New League of Legends Champions Included in Space Grooveskin





Riot Games plans to have several more League of Legends champions this year, one of which will be included in the newly released “Space Groove” skin line. These skins add a funky twist to the futuristic aesthetic that is occasionally incorporated into league cosmetics. It turns out that whatever the next champion is, it also applies to the Space Groove theme. No release dates have been set for these skins and champions, but Space Groove Cosmetics aims to be the focus of the next event in the game, which gives a time frame for the release.

League executive producer Jessica “Safe Locked” Nam talked about space groove skins and mentioned the new champion in the latest “lolpls” video. These development diary videos, formerly known as the “Riot Pls” series, have been renamed for clarity, given that Riot Games is currently releasing multiple games. It was.

The Space Groove skin was first released earlier this year and then reappeared towards the end of the video. Riot Safelocked first gave an overview of the Space Groove skin and the direction Riot Games is heading before confirming that the new champion will also be part of the collection.

“Space Groove is this kind of quirky and retro-futuristic theme, and I’m really excited to see us come back to life,” said Riot Safelocked. “It also includes a new champion joining the skinline. This is the infamous Top Lane Skirmisher you may have heard at the start of the season.”

The champion in question means being a top lane candidate to use AP damage, as mentioned in the “Season 2021 Champion” video. Using an image of a threaded needle, we teased the arrival of the champion and referred to “cut” and “sew” to show what the champion was. We also know that we will somehow connect to Viego as part of the Ruined King storyline, which is currently leading the league’s next few champion releases.

No specific release date has been specified for the new Space Groove skin, but new champions shouldn’t be too late, so look for dates and teasers that will be shared early rather than later.

