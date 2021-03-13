Open to the public to see remote youth robotics contests | Community News





Burlington On Saturday, 30 junior and senior high school teams, including teams from Bennington, NY and Hoosick, will be competing in the Vermont FIRST Tech Challenge Championship.

Although this year’s live event will be completely remote, the excitement surrounding this annual event remains high as young people demonstrate robotics innovation, creative thinking and skills. When the opening ceremony begins at 12:30 pm, the general public can see part of the event at http://go.uvm.edu/vtftc21.

Following the opening remarks, a video replay and a Q & A session with several teams will be held to analyze and discuss the robot’s performance and outcomes.The award ceremony starts at 2 pm

Of the 30 teams scheduled to compete, 26 are from Vermont, two of which represent the University of Vermont Extension 4-H Club. Other teams come from Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

FIRST Tech Challenge contests typically require a team of up to 10 7th to 12th grade students to design, build, program, and operate robots to complete a series of alliance-style tasks in a direct live contest. There is. This year, due to pandemic restrictions, the team will instead submit videos of robots performing specified challenges, scores for those matches, and an engineering portfolio that highlights work during the season.

The team is eligible to receive awards based on interviews with the judges and their portfolio. The interview will take place the morning before the opening ceremony.

Awards are awarded for the best design, ingenuity, innovative thinking and teamwork. Winners of the Inspire Awards for teams that symbolize everything the FIRST Tech Challenge program represents will advance to the tentatively scheduled World Championships in Houston in mid-July and Detroit in early August.

FIRST, an abbreviation for For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, is a program for young people between the ages of 5 and 18 and has four levels based on age. Participants will learn how to design, build and program robots using science, mathematics and technology. The program also helps you develop communication, problem solving, team building, dispute resolution and other important life skills.

For more information on the Vermont FIRST Tech Challenge Championship, hosted annually by the University of UVM Engineering and Mathematical Sciences, please visit www.uvm.edu / cems / first-uvm.

