Microsoft reveals workaround for Windows 10 printing and blue screen issues





This patch Tuesday, Microsoft released a cumulative update for Windows 10, and there were many complaints about printing issues after installation.

Users of different brands of printers noticed that printing failed due to an APC_INDEX_MISMATCH error and a blue screen. A few days ago, Microsoft confirmed that it was aware of the issue and was investigating it. Now the company has come up with a workaround.

reference:

Initially, attention was focused on several updates released earlier this month, but the cause of the problem was four or more individual updates, specifically KB5000802 (Windows 10 2004/20 H2 and Windows Server 2004 /). For 20H2), KB5000808 (for Windows). 101909 and Windows Server 1909), KB5000822 (for Windows 101809 and Windows Server 2019), and KB5000809 (for Windows 101803 and Windows Server 1803).

Microsoft has determined that this issue affects users who are using certain Type 3 printer drivers. This doesn’t mean much to many people, so the following steps will help you determine the type of driver used on your particular system.

Press Windows key + r or[スタート]Select and type run to select it. Type printmanagement.msc and press Enter or[OK]Select the button. If Print Management opens, go to step 4. If an error is displayed, Windows cannot find the’. printmanagement.msc’. next,[開始]Select and enter and select Manage Optional Features.[機能の追加]Select and type “print”[印刷管理コンソール]Select the check box next to[インストール]Choose. Now you need to start over from step 1. Expand the print server, expand the name of your computer,[プリンター]Choose. This will display the driver type for each installed printer driver.

However, in addition to identifying the cause of the problem, Microsoft also provides details on temporary fixes. The company has produced a video explaining the workaround.

The company says:

Follow the instructions in this video to mitigate this issue. The command prompt command from the video is as follows (you need to replace the KX driver for universal printing with the name of the printer as described in the video):

rundll32 printui.dll, PrintUIEntry / Xg / n KX driver for universal printing rundll32printui.dll, PrintUIEntry / Xs / n “KX driver for universal printing” attribute + direct

This is only a temporary fix. Microsoft said: “We are working on a solution and expect it to be available next week.”

Image Credit: tanuha2001 / Shutterstock

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos