Pokemon GO Incense Day Guide-Which psychic and steel Pokemon will spawn when?





Pokemon GO has certainly been full of events happening since the beginning of 2021 and even most of 2020. We have a lot of new special research, festive events and more. One of the lesser-used events is the special incense day. This will be another soon. This time, we are focusing on psychic type and steel type. Therefore, this guide will explain which Pokemon and Steel Pokemon will spawn on Pokemon GO’s Psychic and Steel Insense Day.

Which psychic and steel Pokemon will spawn when?

Pokemon GO Psychic and Steel Insense Day will take place on Sunday, March 14th, from 11am to 5pm local time. Compared to regular Community Day, where the same Pokemon appear all day long, Incense Day is set as we saw at the recent Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event. Also, unlike Community Day, you need to use incense to spawn these Pokemon. This is because you won’t see this just by walking around.

First, Beldum is available all day as one of the dual types of Psychic and Steel. Not only that, but if you evolve Beldum’s next form, Metang, to Metagross during this period, you’ll be able to use the previous Community Day and other event-only move Meteor Mash. Besides Beldam, there are 13 other Pokemon that appear when using incense, but it depends on the breakdown of the next time.

11:00 am – 12:00 pm: Psychic Type Pokemon Natsugira Farig Meditite Baltoim Munna (Rare Spawn) 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm: Steel Type Pokemon Arolandiglet Magnemite Aron Bronzer Shieldon (Rare Spawn) 1 : 00 pm to 2:00 pm: Psychic Type Pokemon Natsugira Farig Meditite Baltoim Munna (Rare Spawn) 2:00 – 3:00 pm: Steel Type Pokemon Arolandiglet Magnet Mite Alon Bronzer Shieldon (Rare Spawn) 3:00 – 4:00 pm: Psychic Pokemon Natu Girafarig Meditite Baltoy Munna (Rare Spawn) 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm: Steel Type Pokemon Arolandiglet Magnemite Alon Bronzer Shieldon (Rare Spawn)

Unlike the last incense day of the electric and dragon type, the time breakdown is hourly, not a two-hour block. Psychic hours and steel hours each have the same amount of time, but they are different. Not all Pokemon currently available have shiny unless Niantic is surprised to release a new shiny during this event. For the time being, you can get the luster of Natu, Midite, Baltoy, Alolan Diglett, Magnemate, Aron, and Bronzor, but Girafarig, Munna, and Shieldon currently have no glossy variants in the game. On Incense Day, there is one coin box with incense, so please use it at this event.

That’s it for a guide to Pokemon Go Incense Day, when psychic and steel Pokemon will spawn. Catch as many Pokemon as you can and get Metagross with Metagross. Mega Metagross is likely to come to the horizon early rather than later.

