NMSU Amplifies Success with Google Tech Exchange Program

Eleven New Mexico State University students selected for the Google Tech Exchange program this year will be able to take up to three Google courses online, along with the remaining NMSU courses. Previously, I enrolled in 5 Google courses during my stay. (Photo: Alphabet)

Las Cruces-New Mexico State University has participated in the Google Tech Exchange program for three of the four years that the program existed. In 2019, five NMSU Computer Science students were selected and 11 were invited to the 2021 Technology Exchange Cohort. This year it is fully virtualized.

When Google decided to go online for a pandemic last year, students had the option of returning to their home campus or staying at Google to complete the program. Some returned home, while others remained at Google headquarters near San Francisco to finish the semester.

This year, students will be able to take up to three Google courses online along with the rest of the NMSU courses. Previously, I enrolled in 5 Google courses during my stay.

Eleven NMSU computer science students selected for the 2021 program are Ziad Arafat, Jesus Barba, Miranda Bishard, Luke Brandes, Isaac Apolonio Duran, Miguel Fernandez, Nicolas Grijalva, Avery Lee, Kevin Olivares, Maximino Robles and Breanna Widner. is.

Google’s program began with students at Howard University, one of America’s Historically Black Colleges, and added other Hispanic service institutions such as HBCU and NMSU in the second year. So far, 10 HBCUs and HSIs have been invited by Google to join.

The Google Tech Exchange Program continues to expand its efforts with HBCU and HSI, said Enrico Pontelli, Dean of the College of Liberal Arts. Not only will this program help students develop computer science skills, but it will also help develop social capital to support postgraduate internships and employment.

Enrico Pontelli (Photo: Courtesy photo)

Students are invited to participate in the spring of their second year. Optional classes allow you to continue studying at Google from summer to autumn. Students are assigned projects, have Google mentors, and have access to specialized skills training.

Grijalva is from New Mexico and chose NMSU because of her financial support and family proximity. He will graduate in the spring of 2022 and will learn as much as he can from the technical exchanges. Grijalva said he was excited to learn employment / interview skills that he could use in his future career. I’m also excited to be able to study in the Google environment.

Under the Dual Degree Program, Widner will earn a bachelor’s and master’s degree in computer science from NMSU by December 2022. She was interested in NMSU’s Young Women in Computing program, an outreach activity for middle and high school girls in the region. Widner says YWiC is why she chose NMSU. She wants to get more through the Google Tech Exchange.

Breanna Widner is one of 11 New Mexico State University computer science students selected to participate in the 2021 Google TechExchange program. (Photo: Courtesy Photo / New Mexico State University)

First of all, the skills gained from this program are invaluable. For example, learning technical interview skills and how the program is designed to interact with people. These skills will prepare you for an internship and subsequent work and to be good at it. Second, learning from people working in the industry gives me the opportunity to learn about the application of these skills and the career paths that are possible for me. And third, it allows me to network and find out who is actually in the job I might want to pursue someday.

Growing up in Las Cruces, Fernandez hopes this experience will bring him a job as a game designer or software engineer.

Google Tech Exchange is valuable to me as a student because it not only teaches me interview skills, behaviors, and expectations, but also helps me build connections that I can use when applying for a job in the future. There is. Whether it’s Google or another company, I hope you’ll acquire the skills to nail future interviews.

Lee grew up on a ranch in House, New Mexico. Networking with Google employees is what she believes to be most valuable, given the competitiveness of the job market she expects to find when she graduates in 2022.

Avery Lee is one of 11 New Mexico State University computer science students selected to participate in the 2021 Google TechExchange program. (Photo: Courtesy Photo / New Mexico State University)

Overall, Lee said the program helped me build confidence and feel more comfortable with my role as a computer scientist. It gives me a coveted exposure to the field and allows me to network with other computer scientists across the country. It will help you understand how the skills you are studying at university will be applied to your future workplace and how to hone those skills to meet the requirements of big tech companies.

Robles grew up on his parents’ ranch in Sonora, Mexico. He will graduate from NMSU in May 2022 with a degree in Computer Science and a minor in Philosophy.

Maximino Robles is one of 11 New Mexico State University computer science students selected to participate in the 2021 Google TechExchange program. (Photo: Courtesy Photo / New Mexico State University)

I’m interested in the overlapping relationships of computers, brains, and minds, Robles said. Similarly, it is clear that computers have changed our landscape forever, and we have not yet fully absorbed everything that computers can and cannot provide.

Born in New Mexico, Lebanese-American Arafato holds a degree in computer science and graduates in a minor in neuroscience or geology. His main interest is artificial intelligence.

Many of the professors here are very passionate about teaching and are always trying to create a rewarding learning environment for me, Arafat said. I would like to use Google to gain practical experience in programming and project management and acquire strong communication skills. I also especially want to learn how to work more effectively in a fully distance learning and working environment.

Pontelli has seen the program grow in the last few years, and he hopes it will continue.

According to Pontelli, our students love this program. We hope that in the future, more computer science students will be able to participate.

