Construction Ready training program expanded to savanna





Savannah, Georgia (WSAV) The Georgia Construction Education Foundation (CEFGA) is expanding its construction preparation program to the Savannah region.

Construction Ready guides Georgians through a 20-day free construction education program that includes training, qualifications and employment placement. The first savanna course begins in May. Click here for more information and registration.

“We are excited to welcome this necessary opportunity to the savanna,” said Mayor Van Johnson. “We want to help residents acquire the work skills they need to lead to future high-paying opportunities. We believe Construction Ready will do just that. Looking for a job If so, don’t miss this free opportunity to prepare for long-term success. “

Expansion into the Savannah region is part of the program’s growth throughout Georgia and is partially funded by the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund included in the CARES Act. In August 2020, GCEFGA received $ 3.3 million to expand its construction readiness program. GEER funding supports broadband and connectivity expansion, mental health services, workforce training, childcare and innovation.

Scott Scheller, President and Chief Executive Officer of CEFGA, said: “There is construction work in the midst of this pandemic, and we need trained and certified Georgians to fill those positions throughout the state.”

Since 2014, CEFGA has trained more than 1,000 workers of all ages for a successful career through the Construction Ready program. 97% of program graduates receive employment placement at the end of training, with an average starting salary of $ 12 to $ 15 per hour. 70% of the participants are hired by the same company a year later.

In addition to Savannah, Construction Ready currently has training facilities in Metro Atlanta, East Point, No Cross, Augusta, Columbus and Macon.

The Construction Ready program aims to close the skills gap in the workforce. The National Labor Initiative has found that for every five people who retire from a skilled profession, there is only one apprentice to perform the job. The shortage of skilled workers is also a problem in Georgia, with more than 61,000 reported shortages in 2019. This need continues throughout the pandemic. Bridging this skill gap by educating more Georgians about their careers in a skilled profession is CEFGA’s main goal.

“It’s great to see CEFGA allocate Georgia’s GEER funding very quickly as part of its preparatory program,” said Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. “These are difficult times for our state, but we continue to work 24 hours a day to support students and teachers, improve results and bring hard-working Georgians back to work.”

