Destiny 2’s Osiris Trial has been revoked by match-fixing abuse





With a new announcement on Twitter, Destiny 2 developer Bungie has re-emerged a match-fixing exploit that allows players to trade and win (using the Fireteam’s rejoin feature), giving them the pinnacle of PvP activity. Disable Trials of Osiris. Get the perfect trial card and go to the lighthouse to get the best loot. It was thought that this exploit had already been patched, but players seem to have found a new way to run the exploit. Bungie said a fix for this issue may not be rolled out until March 23, 2021. This means that the trial may be invalidated on another weekend.

Work with your team to make sure you don’t miss this season’s rewards due to delays. Not to mention the messenger adept, we definitely want players to have a chance to hand cannon in the lower winning areas.

dmg04 (@ A_dmg04) March 13, 2021

Bungy also announced that players who already have the perfect trial card can go to the Lighthouse and claim the best loot. Players can also redeem their Trial Tokens for the Tower’s Saint-14 for the rest of the week. Until weekly reset at noon on March 16, 2021.

Finally, Bungie confirmed that the studio is working to ensure that players have ample opportunity to win trial gear this season, despite delays. It’s unclear exactly what this means, but I’m sure Bungie will provide more details soon.

Beyond Light, the latest Destiny 2 expansion pack, is available for $ 40 on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. The basic game is free, so if you want to try Destiny 2 before investing money, you can. If you decide to try the game, don’t miss my beginner’s guide on how to get into Destiny 2 in 2021.

