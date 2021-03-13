New Horizons has a special birthday message for people born in leap years





The villagers of ACHNH will meet on your special day to celebrate February 29th birthday in a big way.

The Animal Crossing franchise has never been so cute, especially when you received a little something from your mom with a heartfelt letter. Similarly, Nintendo also contains a special message for users whose birthdays will disappear in leap years.

Those who celebrate their birthday on Christmas or other popular holidays should feel a little weird. However, those born on February 29th experience birthdays that do not exist except in leap years, and Animal Crossing wants to honor their forgotten souls. Thanks to one Redditor, people celebrating their phantom birthdays have been found to receive special treatment in those horrific years. This is a moving in-game emotion.

Related: Can Animal Crossing maintain relevance in 2021?

Animal Crossing user A FanOfStickers shared a screenshot showing that the character is attending a surprise birthday party with Olaf, Butch and Fuchsia. Butch speaks to the user’s character as the group celebrates with a flag hung on the wall and a table decorated with food, drinks and cakes. This is not a leap year, so we had to hold your birthday party early. Olaf then asks the capped characters about their mysterious birthday and shares his hope of receiving four times as many gifts. Olaf concludes his anger, hoping that users only need to hear the joke once a year.

Nintendo is really unobtrusive to include the needs and desires of all members of the Animal Crossing community. After sharing the post, people from other leap years gathered to discuss whether to celebrate their birthday on February 28th or March 1st, which is not a leap year. Most people agreed that birthdays should be celebrated early rather than late, and users seemed genuinely impressed by Animal Crossing marking their special day.

Nintendo announced in December last year that it would continue to update its life simulations frequently. This is what fans have experienced in New Horizons throughout the last year. New Horizons began to lose momentum after the first surge in sales during the blockade, but Nintendo will continue its packed schedule to keep the game fresh. With in-game events, festivals, and regular updates of fun items, New Horizons is relevant and rewarding for new islanders and veterans.

Next: Build-A-Bear collaborates with Nintendo to create Animal Crossing collection

Batman: The adventure is reported to continue in Season 2 and adapt to the Court of Owls.

About the author Jo Craig (749 articles published)

Joe was recently offered a nostalgia trip to play Sony Spider-Man. That’s because we’ve regained the exhilaration of web slings from the PS2 era. Although the game is still dizzy, Jo has been making good use of the adult brain for the past few years by analyzing the game industry and marveling inside it.

Other works by Jo Craig

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos