The surviving Mars has undergone new expansion this year and a free tourism update is coming soon





Surviving Mars is back in active development, led by Absraction Games at Mass Effect: Legendary Edition and Ark: Survival Evolved Studios. More extensive content is underway and a free tourism update will be available to all players on Monday. The total of all players happens to reach 5 million.

This news was created as part of the March 13 Paradox Insider presentation. The presentation also featured news and gameplay from the largest series of several publishers. The latest tourism information includes RC safaris from the earth, but you can also create your own. You can then set different points of interest in the colony and let the visitor explore. In addition, there are hotel features and low gravity amusement parks that you can use after completing your research tasks. Depending on the valuation the tourist gives you, you will get a certain amount of money and rewards.

For those who are willing to pay a little extra, there are some new furniture and building options available through the $ 5 Domed Building Pack. They include new smart apartments, nurseries, medical and security posts, and TV studio workshops. They were developed with the help of modder Silva, who also publishes a huge assortment of languages ​​and building files on his Steam account.

Full-scale expansion of Surviving Mars is planned for later this year. There is no definite date, but we need to hear more in 2021.

“The game has a good relationship with Abstraction,” said Magnus Lysell, Product Manager at Surviving Mars, in a statement. I am humbled by the overwhelming support for Surviving Mars.

