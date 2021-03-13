Google may ask about AI ethics but doesn’t ask for an answer | Google





If you said that an academic treatise titled On the Dangers of Stochastic Parrots created a breakthrough involving one of the world’s most powerful companies, you would have asked what Id was smoking. .. And you may: But stay tuned.

The treatise has four co-authors, two from the University of Washington and two from Google’s Dr. Timnitgebull and Dr. Margaret Mitchell. It provides a useful critical review of machine learning language models (LM) like GPT-3. It is trained with a huge amount of text and can create plausible prose. The amount of calculations (and associated carbon emissions) associated with their construction has risen to insane levels, so at some point it is wise to ask questions that are never asked in the tech industry: how much Is it enough?

This is one of the questions asked by the author of the treatise. In answering them, they identified various costs and risks associated with a larger LM surge than ever before. This includes: Economic cost. This raises barriers to entry and limits who can contribute to this area of ​​research and the languages ​​that can benefit from cutting-edge technology. Opportunity cost as researchers focus their efforts in the direction of needing less resources. And the risk of serious harm, such as stereotypes, slander, increased extremist ideology, and illegal arrests.

These findings provide a useful counter-argument to the tech industry that Gadaren is currently entering into language modeling. However, there was one minor issue. In 2018, Google created a language model called Bert. It was so powerful that the company incorporated it into the core (and most profitable) products of search engines. Therefore, Google is very sensitive to criticisms of such important technologies. And two of the co-authors of the research treatise were Google employees.

What happened next was predictable, terrible, and there is a competing story about it. Gebble said he was fired and Google said he had resigned. In any case, the result was the same. Under UK employment law, it looks like a constructive severance if an employee feels forced to resign because of what the employer has done. But whatever the explanation, Gebble is out. And so is her co-author and colleague Mitchell. Mitchell was trying to figure out why Google was against the research treatise.

Current machine learning systems have ethical issues with how rats have fleas

But now comes the really ridiculous part of the story. Gebru and Mitchell were both key members of Google’s ethical AI team. In other words, when co-authoring a treatise, they were tasked with critically considering the types of machine learning techniques that are now central to employers’ businesses. And while their treatment (and subsequent online harassment by trolls) was traumatic, at least the recent obsession with ethics in the tech industry has highlighted some of such operational fraud.

As the machine learning enthusiast industry accelerates, so does the number of ethics committees, panels, and oversight bodies set up by the same company. In creating them, they have been assisted by entrepreneurial scholars who are anxious to get some of the action. In that sense, lucrative consultants to advise on ethical issues raised by machine learning have become a vast system of relief for otherwise unemployed philosophers and other sages. The result is a sort of ethical theater that resembles a security theater established at the airport in the year people were actually allowed to fly. And the reason this farce continues is that tech companies see it as a preemptive strike to avoid being really afraid of legal regulation.

The problem is that current machine learning systems have as ethical issues as the way rats have fleas. These essential flaws include prejudice, injustice, gender and racism, huge environmental footprints, theoretical instability, and epistemological inconveniences that equate data volume and improved comprehension. I will. However, these restrictions do not prevent tech companies from adopting tech wholesale, and in fact, in some cases (Google and Facebook, to name just two) ranches.

With that in mind, one can imagine how senior management would react to awkward researchers pointing out the ethical difficulties inherent in such Faust bargains. It may not be very comforting for Gebble and Mitchell, but at least their traumatic experience has already triggered promising initiatives. The first is a loud campaign by a Google colleague. Even more promising is the student campaign #recruitmenot, which aims to convince fellow students to join a technology company. After all, if they don’t work for tobacco companies or arms manufacturers, why do they work for Google or Facebook?

What i am reading

Evolution or revolution? There is a thoughtful post on his new Astral Codec Sten blog by Scott Alexander on whether the fundamental changes are better than organic development.

Online radicalism Issie Lapowsky asks in an interesting protocol essay why social media companies are better off unlocking the Isis platform than moderating domestic terrorists.

Certain Certainty DocSearls writes a surprisingly vibrant meditation on Medium about the effects of our species on planets and why death is a feature rather than a bug.

