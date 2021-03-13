India becomes a global AI, data hub, enabling work





Anant Maheshwari, President of Microsoft India, positions India as a global hub for data and artificial intelligence (AI), saying it has great opportunities to invest, hire and innovate. Excerpt:

How are today’s businesses prepared in a pandemic-hit market?

All industries and sectors have undergone years of digital transformation in the last few months. Both private and public sector organizations are rapidly adapting to new ways of working and servicing their customers. Innovation is being applied as organizations work to transform their products, services and business models to stay relevant. Technology helps organizations innovate and remain open in the most constrained and most difficult situations.

The pandemic is accelerating two megatrends and may continue. The first is cloud-driven data and AI innovation.

Data and AI are helping to transform core areas such as healthcare, civil services, MSME, agriculture and manufacturing at speed and scale. Second, there is an absolute need to create a reliable and secure ecosystem to drive this innovation. Trust is important in the digital world, and organizations need a reliable digital and data ecosystem to continue to grow safely.

A strong partnership between government and industry is essential to building a responsible technology ecosystem based on trust and strong ethical principles.

Why are companies talking more and more about investing in trust and security?

Trust in technology is probably more important than ever. With most of the world connected remotely, cybersecurity is a strategic priority for all organizations to protect their data while ensuring employee privacy, security, and digital security.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, cyberattacks targeting individuals, organizations, and often important first responders such as hospitals and public health authorities have increased exponentially.

As cybercriminals and national attackers become more sophisticated, strong industry collaboration is needed to share threat intelligence and protect against cyberattacks. It requires multiple parts, but perhaps most importantly, we must start with the realization that the government and the technical sector need to act together.

Security and privacy need to be at the heart of how organizations and government developers build and deliver products and services. It requires joint responsibility.

Is Microsoft’s new approach seeing enough traction?

Much of last year’s growth has been driven by new, new, new approaches: new customers, new solutions with existing customers, and new business models. We continue to seek new business models and partnerships that enable us to enjoy the benefits of technology everywhere in the country. Through the ITeS360 program, we offer 360-degree partnerships with key partners to use our technology capabilities to enhance the digital infrastructure of both our partners and their customers. We continue to work with strategic partners across the country to create innovative solutions for India. Start-ups and SMBs are essential to India’s economic recovery, and supporting them during this period of change is our central focus.

What is Microsoft’s Skills Initiative for India?

Digital skills will be critical to India’s growth as tomorrow’s work will become more and more technology-aware. Data and AI play a central role in national digital transformation and economic recovery.

There is a great opportunity to make India a hub for global data and AI. At the heart of taking advantage of this opportunity is to create a talent pool that can accommodate the world of data and AI. We are working closely with the Government of India, industry and civil society to address this gap.

Microsoft recently announced a partnership with Nasscom FutureSkills to improve the skills of one million students with AI by the end of 2021. In collaboration with the National Skills Development Council of India (NSDC), we have provided digital skills to 10,000 young people and worked with the All India Technical Education Council. (AICTE) Provides students and educators with over 1,500 course modules of next-generation technology for free. Addressing the skill gaps that exist in cybersecurity is another priority area.Microsoft and Data Security Council

India (DSCI) has launched Cyber ​​Shikshaa, a program for training young women who are underprivileged in cybersecurity. As a founding partner of the Cyber ​​Surakshit Bharat Initiative, we have worked closely with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to equip security leaders in government agencies across the country with cybersecurity skills and help build cyber resilience. It was.

