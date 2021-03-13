Top story: “AA Wireless”, Google Fit heart rate cam, etc.





Top Story of the Week: AA Wireless dongle for wireless Android Auto is now shipping, Google Fit announces camera-based heart and breathing measurements, and Pixel 6 is ready to move the drilling camera.

The biggest news of the week is that the long-awaited AA Wireless dongle, which allows you to add Android Auto wireless connectivity to cars that only offer USB connectivity, is shipping to Indiegogo backers. Since the last acquisition of an early prototype of the dongle, AA Wireless has become a more sophisticated design and looks like a finished product.

The final AA Wireless hardware also comes with a companion app for Android smartphones that opens up some additional features. This includes a series of steps for users who need help getting things done, such as making sure Android Autos wireless mode is enabled on their phone.

Google Fit received an update this week, bringing a new set of measurement features specifically for the Pixel to the app for some time. Google Fit can measure your heart rate and respiration rate with reasonable accuracy with just the camera. Our Damien Wilde has a hands-on experience of how this feature works.

Camera measurements are deployed on Pixel smartphones with Google Fit version 2.51.19. When it’s live, your home feed will have a new heart rate check and respiratory card tracking. After closing these referral prompts, tap the plus sign in the upper right corner of your respiratory and heart rate cards to start your session.

After updating the Google Camera app, our team was able to discover some early tips on the possibilities of Pixel 6, including the fact that the front camera has been miniaturized and moved from top left to top center. .. This is a design choice. This seems to be split among the Made by Google fan community. More importantly, the smartphone will be able to record selfie videos in up to 4K. This is a significant improvement over the Pixel 5’s 1080p selfie video.

[Moving the selfie camera to center] Move the time and notification indicators back to the left edge of the screen to reflect the position of the battery indicator. To imagine what this looks like, I’ve created a simple mockup screenshot of where this presumed Pixel 6 hole puncher should be and how it affects the status bar. did.

Google’s current Pixel smartphone slate, which dates back to Pixel 3, has made a new distinction this week as the first Android 11 device to be secured to the Common Criteria’s Mobile Device Fundamentals (MDF) standard. While certification itself is a selling point for businesses, everyone can rest assured that Pixel devices maintain this high level of security over the average Android smartphone.

Conducted by accredited labs, this accreditation addresses real-life threats facing both consumers and businesses. This includes network eavesdropping and attacks, physical access, malicious or flawed applications, and permanent presence.

Samsung is rumored to launch the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active 4 in the coming months

Famous leaker Ice Universe shared this week that Samsung has a short-term plan for two smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch Active 4. Curiously, “Galaxy Watch Active 4” is the successor to “Galaxy Watch Active 2”. Completely the third release.

However, the real kicker here is that Samsung plans to release this Galaxy Watch 4 series during the second quarter of 2021. The timeline begins in April and continues until the end of June.

The rest of the top stories of the week are: Android | Apps & Updates | Chrome / OS | Google Assistant | Google TV | Wearables | YouTube | Video |

