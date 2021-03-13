Great tech story from the whole web this week (until March 13th)





artificial intelligence

This AI chip works using light instead of electrons. Wired “As the demand for artificial intelligence grows, so does the craving for the computer power needed to keep AI running. MIT-born startup Lightmatter uses light to greedy AI hunger. We are confident that it will create a demand for radically different types of computer chips that perform important calculations. “We will invent a new type of computer to continue,” says Nick Harris, CEO of Lightmatter. ..

Biotechnology

This Genome CAD allows you to design new organisms Eliza Strickland | IEEE Spectrum “Imagine designing a new organism as easily as designing a new integrated circuit. This is by the GP Write Consortium. The ultimate vision behind the computer-aided design (CAD) program being developed. Doug Densmore, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Boston, said:

biology

Hey, so these slugs decapitate themselves and grow a new body Matt Simon | Wired “Yes: I pulled the dead pool. Only a few hours after being decapitated, my head dragged itself to feed. A day later, the wound on the neck was closed. A week later, it began to regenerate the heart. In less than a month, the whole body was restored and the bodyless slugs Was embodied again. “

the Internet

Moving, deep nostalgia, this AI app can make Kim Jong Un sing’I will survive’Helen Sullivan | Guardian “If you’ve ever wanted to see Kim Jong Un unleashed in karaoke, the user will have a face Your wishes come true thanks to an app that can remotely turn a photo of a similar person or something into a spooky AI-these powered videos lip-sync to famous songs. “

energy

GM Announces Plans for Lithium Metal Battery That Can Boost EV Range Steve Dent | Engadget “GM announces Next Generation Ultium Battery, including Plans for Li-metal Technology to Increase Performance and Energy Density The automaker has signed an agreement with Solid Energy Systems (SES), a MIT spin-off to develop a prototype lithium metal battery that has almost twice the capacity of current lithium-ion batteries. Announced.”

Technology

Xis Gambit: China’s Plan for America’s Technologyless World Paul Mozur and Steven Lee Myers | The New York Times “China is freeing tens of billions of dollars for the technology industry to borrow. This is the United States or other Countries are cataloging sectors that could block access to key technologies, and when their leaders announced their most important economic plans last week, they aren’t seen by anyone. They have set out their ambition to become a superpower of innovation. “

Science

Imaginary numbers may be essential to explain reality Charlie Wood | Wired “… physicists may have shown for the first time that imaginary numbers are real numbers in a sense. A group of quantum theorists have the result. Designed an experiment that naturally depends on whether or not there is an imaginary aspect. Given the assumption that quantum mechanics are correct, few would be confused by the team’s argument. In essence, complex numbers are ours. We guarantee that it is an unavoidable part of the description of the physical universe. “

philosophy

What is life? Its vast diversity goes against a simple definition Carl Zimmer | Quanta “i’As is commonly said, scientists Frances Westall and Andr Brack said in 2018,” The definition of life is trying to define it. There are as many people as there are. ” … As an observer of science and scientists, I find this behavior strange. It’s as if astronomers continue to think of new ways to define stars. … As scientists drift into the ocean of definition, philosophers row out to provide a lifeline. “

Image Credit: Kir Simakov / Unsplash

