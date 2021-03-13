Destiny 2: Osiris Trials Canceled Again





The Destiny 2 Osiris Trial event has been canceled for the third straight week due to technical issues. That’s because the bungee is deliberately trying to suppress players engaged in “winning deals” by throwing matches.

The issue this time, according to Bungie, is related to the “fireteam rejoin feature”, which certainly sounds like the same issue as before. The Osiris trial will be available on March 12th, but will not be available for the rest of the weekend.

Due to a problem with the Fireteam’s rejoin feature, Osiris’ Trials have been disabled for the rest of the weekend.

We will provide updates when possible.

BungieHelp (@BungieHelp) March 13, 2021

It usually lasts about four days, and if a player can continue to win the perfect seven straight wins, he is given the chance to get a high level of gear. This is why one player throws the game and gives other players a clear path to victory. It’s unclear if Bungie has plans to stop this issue forever.

If you have already received access to the Lighthouse area via a perfect card, you can continue to use it this weekend. Also, any trial token can be used during this period, so it seems that those who have already achieved seven consecutive victories were lucky this week.

As always, if you’re looking for other powerful gear, Xur will be available this weekend as well. You can always get an exotic engram from him, which turns into an item you don’t yet own, so it’s worth checking out weekly.

Destiny 2 players will have to wait a little longer than expected until the next enhanced version of the game, The Witch Queen, is released. It was pushed in 2022, partly because of the impact of the COVID-19 telecommuting change on the development team and because Bungie wants to continue to systematically improve the game.

