Paradox Interactive announces new digital event during digital event





Image: Paradox Interactive

PDXCON, Paradox Interactive’s annual fan event, will be digitized this year. The announcement was made today at another digital event, PDX Insider.

PDXCON has been digitized by covid-19. The new event is officially called PDXCON Remixed. PDXCON is an annual fan showcase hosted by Paradox Interactive since 2017.Usually announcing new updates to some big games, existing games and teasing future announcements

Announced today at another digital event, this new version will run from May 21st to May 23rd. According to Paradox Interactive, you can expect panels, game announcements and other news. But like everything else these days, it’s all streamed online. PDXCON Remixed is free and you can sign up here.

Paradox says it will unveil a new Paradox Development Studio game during the event.

G / O media may receive fees

It’s a bit strange to announce a digital event during a digital event that Paradox CMO Daniel Goldberg joked on Twitter. But PDX Insider wasn’t just a showcase held to announce another event. During the one-hour stream, Paradox also announced a few other things.

The first DLC for Crusader Kings IIIs will be available next week. You can read more about it. The surviving Mars is getting more content. Paradox has brought new developers to keep working on the game. A free tourism-focused update will start on March 15th. And later this year, the game will get a new full-featured extension. Nemesis, an expansion pack for Stellaris, will be available on PC on April 15th. Meanwhile, the console version of the game will introduce a new alien species, Lithoids, on March 25th. Empire of Sin will head to the Xbox Game Pass on March 18th.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos