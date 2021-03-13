How the US catches up with international competition to regulate Google





The Australian Government has shown that people want bold action towards tech companies. With a pen stroke, the Biden administration can bring competition to the search engine market. Opening Google’s Web Index is a way for the United States to catch up with the international competition to regulate Google. Zack Maril is the founder of Knuckleheads’ Club, an organization specializing in publishing Google’s Web Index. This is the opinion section. The ideas expressed are those of the author. See other articles on Insider’s business page.

Unthinkable just a few months ago, Google and Facebook have categorically lost their fight with the Australian government over the proposed news media negotiation code. The Australian Government is getting exactly what it wants, and it will not be lost to governments and regulators around the world.

People want the government to chase tech companies, and this is most obvious in America. The backlash against tech companies over the last five years has washed away the last invincible aura they once cleverly wore.

Now the Biden administration has the opportunity to give people what they want. They have the opportunity to take the lead in international races that regulate Google and make the league jump ahead of all other governments. Where it’s politically invisible, Google has a hidden heart. It is at the heart of everything they do and demands that classical economics regulate without delay.

Another kind of index fund

The key to understanding and regulating Google is that it has immeasurable advantages when it comes to “web crawls.” Web crawls are the source of Google’s strengths, and the closer you look at it, the more dynamics the technology industry as a whole becomes clear.

Web crawls are an industrial process in which search engine operators go out and collect all the information about all the websites on the Internet. When searching for something on Google, instead of going out and looking for a query to visit all the websites, Google saved a copy of all the websites that gathered information during the web crawl. Look for the cache.

Search engine operators such as Google and Bing own hundreds of thousands of computers engaged in web crawls day and night to provide quick answers to search queries. These web crawl computers browse the internet and keep a copy of everything they find. When you search for something in a search engine, the search engine looks at the stored index of all websites it finds while your computer is crawling the web.

The better this index, the better the quality of search results that search engines can provide. Search engines can only provide links to the web pages they know, the more web pages they know, the sooner they know about them, the more search engines the search engine knows about all the other search engines. Has a competitive advantage over.

Google gets this advantage because it costs money when a website is crawled by a search engine. Not surprisingly, website operators want to be crawled only by search engines that send a lot of traffic, and many website operators want users who are allowed to crawl their website. Limited to major search engines such as, Google, and Bing.

The website operator must pay for the web server to handle the additional traffic from the crawler. It’s an open secret within the industry that some of the major websites spend millions of dollars a year paying for servers that only serve Google crawlers. This makes financial sense. That’s because Google doesn’t just send enough traffic to monetize and cover the cost of crawling.

However, other search engines, especially new entrants to the search engine market, are locked out by this dynamics. Failure to access many of the world’s most important websites reduces the quality of search results that search engines can provide. Without the ability to deliver high-quality search results, search engines are unlikely to attract a large number of users. Also, in the absence of a large number of users, many website operators either restrict access to their search engine websites or block them altogether by default. This dynamics is a big reason why it’s so difficult to compete with Google.

How to fix Google monopoly

I’ve been studying this dynamics for over two years, and there’s plenty of evidence that the government needs to intervene and publish Google’s Web Index. The New York Times recently published an article detailing how this dynamics works. Many search engine operators have a record of struggling to compete with Google due to the limits set by website operators and the high costs associated with performing crawls.

Over the last few decades, the economics of web crawls have become clear enough to explain what it is. Web crawl is a natural monopoly. In other words, it’s generally more economically efficient for one company to engage in web crawls than for multiple companies to do the same amount of work all over again and recreate the same index that Google has already created. .. All we have to do is apply the well-understood principle of regulating the natural monopoly that we have developed over a century.

The Biden administration can dramatically start a new era in the digital age by ending Google’s unnatural dominance over this natural monopoly and opening Google’s Web Index to its competitors. Just because Google executives didn’t think it would bring enough benefits to Google, the government could unleash innovations that had been constrained by pen strokes for decades.

What we need now, and what Americans want, is leadership in the fight to regain control of our lives from tech companies. Web crawls are the most under-regulated, but they are a key aspect of the tech industry, and regulating web crawls is an opportunity to wait for the Biden administration to take control.

First, you can instruct the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether Google has taken anti-competitive behavior with respect to its own or another search engine’s Web Index. The Biden administration may then investigate and publish plans to publish Google’s Web Index to competitors. To tie it all together, the Biden administration can work with Congress to pass any law that may be needed to provide the tools needed to open Google’s Web Index.

Opening Google’s Web Index just doesn’t look political yet, but it won’t be long if I say anything about it. Working with Congress to highlight this issue in last year’s Big Tech Antitrust Report by establishing Knuckleheads’ Club, an organization dedicated to promoting the regulation of Google’s web crawl benefits. Is done. Since then, I have been in contact with governments around the world and am excited to make progress in this regard. Australia has shown that you can win by growing up, and I and my colleagues are excited to see who will chase Google next.

Opening Google’s Web Index is about the closest thing I’ve come across in politics to the silver bullet. Opening Google’s Web Index is a way for the Biden administration to consolidate its position as a leader in technological innovation. This is a bold and highly effective move that will have immeasurable positive economic implications over the coming decades.

